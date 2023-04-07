Send in the plows
But where are the plows?
Isn’t it spring?
Is this quite fair?
We are still stuck in the snow,
Snow in mid-air,
Where are the plows?
Isn’t this bliss?
Skiers approve
Getting their turns all day long
While others can’t move
Where are the plows?
There ought to be plows
Now when I can’t open the doors,
Mistakenly shoveling the one that was yours
Can’t find my entrance again, shoveling with flair
Sure this is my house
But strangers are there
Don’t you love snow?
Got plenty this year
I thought you’d want what I want
Sorry, my dear
But where are the plows?
Quick, send in the plows
Don’t bother, they’re here
Isn’t it spring?
Skiing till June?
Lift lines are gone and now it’s a local boon
But where are the plows?
There ought to be plows
Then flowers will bloom!
Audrey Wendolowski
Park City
