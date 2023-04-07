 Send in the plows | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Send in the plows

But where are the plows?

Opinion Opinion |

Park Record letters to the editor

Isn’t it spring?

Is this quite fair?

We are still stuck in the snow,

Snow in mid-air,

Where are the plows?

Isn’t this bliss?

Skiers approve

Getting their turns all day long

While others can’t move

Where are the plows?

There ought to be plows

Now when I can’t open the doors,

Mistakenly shoveling the one that was yours

Can’t find my entrance again, shoveling with flair

Sure this is my house

But strangers are there

Don’t you love snow?

Got plenty this year

I thought you’d want what I want

Sorry, my dear

But where are the plows?

Quick, send in the plows

Don’t bother, they’re here

Isn’t it spring?

Skiing till June?

Lift lines are gone and now it’s a local boon

But where are the plows?

There ought to be plows

Then flowers will bloom!

Audrey Wendolowski

Park City

Letter to the Editor
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 