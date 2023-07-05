Seniors, kids and dogs equal love

Park Record letters to the editor

About co-locating child care and elder care (letters: “Can we co-locate child care and elder care?,” June 29):

While living in Virginia, my father was exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s. So we enrolled him in a day care for seniors and toddlers. It was AMAZING!! The two generations loved each other so much and it showed. What a wonderful program. Lunchtime was really special to hear all participants having conversations on so many topics.

Also, I know for certain that FetchCares rescue dogs would love to join in as often as possible to soak up and add to that kind of love.

PJ Saylor

FetchCares, Kamas

