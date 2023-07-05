Seniors, kids and dogs equal love
About co-locating child care and elder care (letters: “Can we co-locate child care and elder care?,” June 29):
While living in Virginia, my father was exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s. So we enrolled him in a day care for seniors and toddlers. It was AMAZING!! The two generations loved each other so much and it showed. What a wonderful program. Lunchtime was really special to hear all participants having conversations on so many topics.
Also, I know for certain that FetchCares rescue dogs would love to join in as often as possible to soak up and add to that kind of love.
PJ Saylor
FetchCares, Kamas
What do you think about co-locating child and senior care? Send your ideas to editor@parkrecord.com, include your name and neighborhood/address, and we’ll get them published asap.
Seniors, kids and dogs equal love
While living in Virginia, my father was exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s. So we enrolled him in a day care for seniors and toddlers. It was AMAZING!!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.