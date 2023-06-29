She needs to act to save wolves

Park Record letters to the editor

Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies are a conservation success story that is being threatened by the Biden Administration’s delay.

In Montana, hunters can kill as many as 20 wolves each, and in Idaho, there are no limits. Even wolves in Yellowstone National Park have been frequently and intentionally lured out of the park’s protection to their deaths.

The Biden Administration could have prevented this slaughter and continues to delay action that would stop it.

Two former directors of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, along with members of Congress, and hundreds of scientists and conservation biologists, have publicly asked Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to act.

Secretary Haaland herself wrote an op-ed in USA Today — more than one year ago — saying she is, “committed to ensuring that wolves have the conservation they need to survive and thrive in the wild based on science and law.”

Yet she has taken no action. As the months have passed, hundreds of wolves have been killed. Secretary Haaland needs to focus on her responsibilities and act to protect wolves before it is too late.

John Ziegler

Park City

What do you think about protecting wolves? Send your views to editor@parkrecord.com, include your name and neighborhood/address, and we’ll publish your views asap.