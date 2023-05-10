Spend for our children, not more pickleball

Park Record letters to the editor

I am a working mother of two who relies heavily on child care in the Park City area. Access to quality and affordable childcare has always been a very serious issue in our community. Now the issue has become even more serious. If costs rise, child care will become out of reach for me and I know that many other families are in the same predicament.

But there is a way forward. Please, please I encourage our local officials to support the creation of the childhood stabilization fund. Let’s spend our tax dollars on the children and the families who want to continue to live and grow in this beautiful community.

If we don’t spend our tax dollars on our children, what are we going to spend them on? To build more pickleball courts? More soccer fields?

There might not be any kids to play on those fields if our families are driven out of the community.

What happens to Park City when we forget about the community members who work every day in the city?

We will be forced to leave. The city will not only lose our diversity, but also our economic viability.

Hard-working members of our amazing community need this support! We need to know that our families matter!

Vanessa Isaacson

Park City