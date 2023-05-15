Summit County Health: A trickle becomes a flood

Bondurant_Headshot_1

A few weeks back, I noticed a slow, small drip in the laundry room at my house. Upon further investigation, I noticed the sporadic droplets were falling from the cold-water valve, into the plastic washing machine outlet box, creating a trickle of water that headed to the opening of the drain line for the washing machine. After identifying the source of the nuisance water and a temporary solution, I was confident the repair could wait. I felt perfectly fine with my decision and committed to making the repair when I had time.

Fast forward to this week. The laundry room is a mess. I have removed a large amount of drywall that will need to be replaced, painted and primed, the studs in the wall will need to be dried and sealed to prevent future mold and I still need to fix the leaky valve. What originally started as a $20 repair and an hour of my time is now considerably more expensive and will consume the better part of my weekend. Despite being frustrated by my lack of action when the problem was much more manageable, and doing my best to find a scapegoat, I only have myself to blame in this situation.

As I have thought about the events of the last few weeks, I realized that I had a fair warning that the valve was bad. I know better than to ignore leaking water inside my home. Yet, I chose to disregard the early notification. Had I taken immediate action, I could have avoided the current situation in my laundry room.

On Tuesday, May 9, the day my wife discovered our leaky valve had grown into a much bigger problem, the Health Department held the first event in the three-part speaker series focused on climate change and public health. This event, which was well attended and, for all intents and purposes, accomplished what we had hoped, was founded on the concerns identified in the Summit County Climate Risk Assessment. Using advanced modeling and analytical techniques, the Woodwell Climate Research Center evaluated potential scenarios for drought, water scarcity, and wildfire through 2090. It is a remarkable report. I find the methodologies used and the anticipated outcomes to be fascinating. Oddly enough, the report validated comments that have been shared with me over the years by folks who do and don’t believe in climate change science. In this case, the anecdotal information aligns perfectly with science, creating a curiously synergistic partnership between supporters and non-supporters.

As you might have guessed, the report states the current trajectory in Summit County, and really the Intermountain West, is not positive. Under the model used by Woodwell, the current drought conditions are expected to increase in severity, leading to water scarcity and elevated levels of water stress in Summit County. The lack of water will contribute to increased wildfires that pose a significant risk to human health while threatening the loss of life and property, stressing ecosystems and impacting our local economy. Not good. The lack of water also presents concerns for ranching, farming and agriculture practices that could strain or interrupt the supply chain for the food we eat due to drier soils and less available water. Again, not good. When I think about how far-reaching the ripple effect could be, I cannot think of anyone or anything that is immune to the situation described in the report.

So why bring up such a highly political topic and stir the proverbial hornet’s nest? Well, I want to let readers know that thanks to science and technology, we have been warned, notified, and made aware of the situation. Much like my leaky valve, it should come as no surprise that if we fail to act, we can expect bigger, more expensive, and more time-consuming problems to negatively influence how our children, and our children’s children, experience the Wasatch Back. Whether your desire is to ensure the next generation has the opportunity to continue the farming and ranching legacy in our rural areas, or you hope your grandkids get to experience the greatest snow on earth, if even a portion of this forecast is realized, future generations may not be afforded the opportunity to love and cherish the area as we know it today. In fact, I can say with a fair amount of confidence, and I hope to be proven wrong, that if we don’t make some changes soon, it won’t be the same. That is a hard pill to swallow.

Science, data, and our individual experiences have shown us that change has happened, is happening, and will happen in the foreseeable future. We can no longer ignore the warning signs.

The full Climate Risk Assessment can be accessed on the Health Department website at http://www.summitcountyhealth.org .