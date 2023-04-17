Summit County Health: Fear not, we have a plan

Bondurant_Headshot_1-1

When someone uses the term dynamic duo, most people immediately conjure up images of Batman and Robin, Jordan and Pippen (sorry Jazz fans), or Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee. In some cases, these pairings are the result of luck, fate or happenstance. In other instances, the association is intentional with clearly defined outcomes, like producing a championship (again, sorry Jazz fans), or fighting the bad guys while standing for justice and bringing peace to their respective communities. Regardless of how the twosome came to be, these successful partnerships all have one thing in common: a synergistic energy that focuses on positive and lasting change.

While I approach the subject of famous duos with some humor, it should be noted that dynamic duos exist all around us in our daily lives. It might be two teachers working together to ensure a brighter future for our children, a partnership between our first responders to ensure our safety when a situation turns bad, or two people within the family unit doing everything they can to provide for their loved ones. While these partnerships may never reach stardom, they are essential to the fabric of our community. I am grateful for these duos and other partnerships that positively influence our communities. I tip my hat to them.

Summit County is home to one such dynamic duo working hard to earn its stripes. A few years back, the Summit County Sustainability Program joined the Summit County Health Department. At first glance, the overlap of the two disciplines was somewhat hazy. It took some time to “define the relationship.” However, the last four years have proven that this partnership makes perfect sense.

In October 2021, despite all that was going on in the world at that time, the World Health Organization prioritized a different human health concern by declaring, “Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity, and health professionals worldwide are already responding to the health harms caused by this unfolding crisis.”

As a public health professional committed to helping improve health outcomes, I took this as a call to action. Our Sustainability partners did the same. At that moment, Public Health and Sustainability forged a bond as we focused on climate change and its impact on the public’s health.

So, what’s next? Like any formidable duo, we have a plan.

Now, hear me out. You don’t eat an elephant all in one bite. That same sentiment here. Given the size of the task, we have to start small:

In May, we are kicking off the Climate Change and Public Health Speaker Series.

Although the idea of a speaker series is not ground-breaking or innovative, our focus is a little different from other events on this subject. Throughout the summer, there will be three distinct events covering different aspects of climate change and health in Summit County. Most forums and panels stop at the intersection of climate change and the environment, focusing on soil, air, and water changes, stopping short of how these changes influence human health on a personal level. These conversations are generally had among adults without consideration of those who will be impacted most: our children and young adults.

We are shaking things up by reserving seats for young adults and kids, having the event co-moderated by one of our local high school students, and bringing in the Woodwell Climate Research Center to share the findings of the Summit County Climate Risk assessment it completed in 2022. It is shaping up to be a great series of events that directly align with the topic at hand.

On the surface, finding synergy between Sustainability and the Health Department seems unlikely. Based on a quick internet search, others feel the same way ,given that we are the only local government in Utah, and possibly the United States, with this structure. Whether it was by chance or careful planning, it was the right move. Doing so has allowed us to expand the conversation about climate change far beyond the traditional scope of our work. Although we are approaching the same end goal from different angles, we are both focused on achieving favorable outcomes for an emotionally charged topic. We recognize the road ahead is not an easy one, and suspect it will be a heroic undertaking. Lucky for us, I believe our dynamic duo is up to the task.

Dr. Phil Bondurant is the director of the Summit County Health Department.