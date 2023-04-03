Summit County Health: Hitting the trifecta

Bondurant_Headshot_1

Being active and being healthy go together like peanut butter and jelly. It is easy to be active in an area like Summit County, where outdoor recreational activities are available, year-round, and for every skill level, age, and interest. No matter the time of year, there is always something to do that allows us to stretch our legs and get the blood moving. With access to the greatest snow on earth, miles of hiking and biking trails just outside our homes and places of business, and lifetime of hunting and fishing opportunities in the Uintah Mountains, we live in an outdoor paradise teeming with activities that promote a happy and healthy lifestyle.

It is well documented that where you live directly influences your health outcomes. It should come as no surprise that Summit County has been among the top three healthiest counties in Utah for the last decade. According to an assessment by the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps organization, Summit County ranks second, only behind our northern neighbors, Morgan County. While this ranking system should not be considered public health doctrine, it does provide an interesting point of conversation while riding your mountain bike on the Mid Mountain Trail or during a moonlight snowshoe hike up Mirror Lake Highway. From a public health lens, there is little doubt that our built and natural environment contributes to a healthy, vibrant community in a big way.

Just like our location directly influences our health outcomes, social and cultural influences do the same. In Summit County, there are dozens of clubs, race circuits, and friend groups that have formed due to a shared interest in a specific activity. Any given day throughout the year the trailheads are packed with cars, the fields and courts are bustling with young, aspiring athletes, and the slopes are busy with skiers or mountain bikers, depending on the season. Even washed-up athletes like myself have the chance to play a variety of sports offered in men’s, women’s, and co-ed options. As a public health practitioner, I would be remiss if I failed to acknowledge the health benefits of hard work that our ranching and farming families experience from their daily labors. Their generational commitment to this lifestyle allows them to honor their pioneer heritage while experiencing health benefits from work that only a select few can do on a daily basis. I tip my hat to these folks.

Although the amount of activity and associated traffic is frustrating at times, given our once-favorite quiet and secluded spot is longer quiet and secluded, the buzz created by an active community offers reminders about how wonderful the Wasatch Back is and how fortunate we are to call this place home. Generally speaking, the outdoor scene and the social influences we are surrounded by act as motivating factors for a healthy lifestyle.

While the stuff in the middle of a good old fashioned PB & J generally garners all the attention, we cannot forget about the important role of the bread in this American lunchtime staple. Just like two slices from your favorite loaf complete the sandwich, there is a third element that helps sustain a healthy, active community by bringing it all together, the local health department.

The Summit County Health Department is tasked with connecting the environment, available activities, and social networks to help the community live long, healthy, and happy lives through awareness, preparedness, and education on matters directly related to health outcomes. For public health in Summit County, the resource offered by local governments, our collaboration with colleagues at the hospital, and the connection to a strong non-profit network give life to the activities described above. It should be noted that this short list of public health influencers is by no means complete, and I recognize that many of the activities listed above would not be possible without a strong community-centric approach focused on the greater good of the community to produce tangible results.

For me, working in an area like Summit County is a public health professional’s dream. Yes, we absolutely have work to do around the topics of health equity, increasing access to services, and continuing the conversation about environmental stewardship, climate change, and sustainability. However, with the existing framework in Summit County that prioritizes resources for an active, healthy lifestyle, we have the ability to focus on innovative strategies aimed at finding success in our public health efforts. And, while being second in any statewide ranking survey is admirable and our focus is always on the people we serve, the competitive side of me wants Summit County to be number one in the future. Doing so does not define our success as a local health department, but taking the top spot would be representative, and deserving, of this great community and the focus placed on being healthy, active, and happy in all facets of physical and mental health.

Dr. Phil Bondurant is the director of the Summit County Health Department.