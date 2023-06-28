Summit County Health: Safe restaurants are the result of partnerships, not regulation

Bondurant_Headshot_1-copy-1

I consider myself very fortunate to work in the field of public health. I recognize this work isn’t for everyone and some are scratching their heads as to why someone might enjoy working in the public sector, especially public health given what has taken place over the last few years. Lucky for me, I can say with full confidence that I love my job, the people I work with and the outcomes that result from our work. I am fortunate to be one of those people who wakes up every day and enjoys going to work.

If I could pinpoint one reason why I feel this way about my chosen profession, it would be the variety that is offered each day. And while I celebrate this diversity, both in the work and in the people we serve, there are some consistencies I have come to expect in this line of work. For better or worse, one thing you can always count on as a Health Department employee is being asked, “is [insert restaurant name] safe to eat at?”

In my time at the Health Department, I have been asked this question many times, in different ways, by a variety of people, and for many different reasons. However, regardless of who asks this question, the reason they asked it, or the status of our relationship, I always provide some version of the same answer, “There isn’t a restaurant in Summit County I would not eat at.” This sentiment was true in my time as the environmental health director for Summit County, and still holds true today.

Now, you are probably thinking that I am just being politically correct with this answer, and it would be unfair to share sensitive information that could hurt a business. However, given what I know about the regulatory and industry professionals who understand the regulations, are focused on compliance, and are working to build partnerships rooted in food safety in Summit County, my answer is honest and truthful.

The Summit County Health Department inspects over 450 food-related businesses throughout the year for compliance with the 768-page U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Code. During these unannounced and randomized inspections, inspectors and restaurateurs walk through the establishment together, evaluating areas of critical concern related to the safe storage, prep, and service of food at your favorite spot to eat. Every restaurant in Summit County is subject to the regulatory process of permitting and inspecting. We work with all restaurants to achieve compliance with the food code and ensure a clean and safe food environment that reduces the risk of cross-contamination and foodborne illness. Each facility is held to the same standard, expectations, and regulations. Fairness and consistency in inspections are key to success for the restaurant owner and staff.

Although Hollywood generally represents the relationship between food inspectors and restaurant owners as strained and contentious, in my experience I have found these partnerships to be amicable and supportive given we are both focused on the same end goal, albeit for different reasons. As the Health Department, we want restaurants to thrive and do well because they are clean, safe and compliant. Restaurants want to do well and thrive because that is how their business works. Continued non-compliance is not good for the health department or the business. A compliant food environment ensures both organizations achieve the desired results. Therefore, we are focused on helping restaurants achieve their maximum potential through voluntary compliance that is based on education, training, and understanding, not authority and heavy-handed regulation. Although I am speaking in generalities, I believe our approach is working quite well.

As is the case with all public health programs, our success is only as good as the partnerships we have with our stakeholders. In the case of restaurant owners and staff, this is exceptionally true. Although I have a significant interest in successful compliance among our food service community, it could be argued that my interest pales in comparison to that of the restaurant owners. I recognize this is their livelihood and, in most cases, their passion. In an age where social media rules supreme when it comes to sharing information, opinions and perspectives across the globe in seconds, successful restaurant owners feel the constant pressure to perform at the highest standard in order to avoid negative publicity. One negative review on any popular media platform can be more devastating to a business than a demerit on an inspection report.

Regardless of the reason for ensuring compliance with the FDA Food Code, both the health department and our food service community are committed to ensuring a safe dining experience anywhere in Summit County. Although from a regulatory perspective, I see, and expect, a high rate of compliance with food safety practices, I am the first to admit this success is not solely based on the efforts of Health Department staff. While I applaud the efforts of staff for grinding out inspections day after day, year after year, I also celebrate the work and dedication of our partners in the food industry to do what is right when it comes to serving food in a safe manner.

I think we can all agree, safe, clean and compliant restaurants are the result of effective partnerships, not the regulations that govern them. It truly is a mutual partnership that benefits everyone.