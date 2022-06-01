Sunday Drive: A drive back in time





It’s a bit humbling as you drive across the Wyoming desert into Fossil Butte National Monument. Burma Shave-like roadside signs take you back 2.7 billion years to when cells were formed and oxygen began to envelope our planet. A panoramic timeline at the visitor’s center transports us to the formation of the Wasatch Range 50-million years ago, along with the drying up of Fossil Lake.

Less than two hours from Park City, Fossil Butte is an opportunity for a Sunday Drive through a veritable time machine. It’s a story that begins to play out as you drive up I-80 to Evanston and absorb the changes in geology. Simple, short hikes in the national monument take you through layers of rock and let you see an actual fossil quarry. Most importantly are the opportunities you have to see fossils close up in the visitor center and especially at Ulrich’s Fossil Gallery at the entrance to the park.

The story of the world is told In the sandstone buttes of the region. As water from a great lake receded over millions of years, tiny fossils were captured in the silt and dirt. Over time, those silt layers became stone.

The discovery and quarrying of these fossils dates back to 1947 when Carl and Shirley Ulrich began their work to document and protect the history of life embedded in the Green River Formation. Today, Fossil Butte National Monument preserves one of the richest fossil deposits in the world with 52-million year old fish, insects, birds, mammals, reptiles and plants.

Before embarking on hikes, spend some time at Ulrich’s and the visitor center. The perspectives gained there will make your adventure more meaningful as you hike around sandstone buttes and soak in the panoramic views.

There are two primary hikes – both of them short and manageable for any active outdoor family. The 2.5-mile Historic Quarry Trail winds up the side of a butte with a spur off to an actual fossil quarry. While you likely won’t see any actual fossils, you’ll get a concept of how the Ulrichs were able to carefully excavate and preserve ancient history. The 1.5-mile Nature Trail winds through a desert aspen forest to a lookout point on a sandstone butte. The trail is teeming with wildlife from owls to deer and an occasional badger.

While spending time at the visitor center, kids can challenge themselves to see how many species of ancient fish they can get to know. And how do they compare to fish today? On their hikes, they should think about how the landforms were created, looking at the visible layers of time in the rock that captured those fish 50-million years ago.

Standing atop a butte, I gaze out over the Wyoming landscape as the wind swooshes through the trees and bounces off the rocks. You can seemingly see forever, down to snow-covered Wilson Peak in the High Uintas 75 miles away and out to Monte Cristo some 50 miles to the southwest. All the while my mind is racing trying to put 50-million years of the Wasatch in perspective.

The Details

Overview: Fossil Butte National Monument is just under two hours from Park City. Simply head up I-80 to Evanston. We like to come in via Kemmerer on US189, then depart via Wyoming SR89 and Utah SR16 through Randolph and down to Evanston. Either route is fine and everything is paved. Look at Fort Bridger State Park just off I-80 as an optional add-on.

Fun Stuff: This is a day trip that packs in a lot of education – wrapping your head around the billions of years it took for us to evolve to today’s landscape. The hikes are short and meaningful – just prepare for hot summer days. Checkout Ulrich’s Fossil Gallery at the park entrance, open seven days a week all summer, beginning in June.

Dining: It’s remote so plan out your food and bring lots of water. For dining, we like Place on Pine in Kemmerer, especially for breakfast, and Jody’s Diner in Evanston. Both have Sunday hours but check times.

Next Week: Time to head to Utah’s West Desert before it gets too hot as we climb into the Jeep for a ride along the Pony Express Trail.