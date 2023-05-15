Sunday Drive: Hiking back in time

Rochester-Panel-05.15.2023-01

Sitting in the desert sand I was mesmerized by the etchings on the huge red rock panel in front of me. The sheer concept of this storytelling artwork dating back a thousand years and still displayed in such a pristine manner today was overwhelming.

There are plenty of examples of rock art panels across the Utah deserts. But few showcase such a complex storyline as the Rochester Panel, located in Emery County on the western slope of the San Rafael Swell, not far from Ferron, Utah. As many times as I’ve visited, I still sit in wonderment on the rock trying to dissect the stories etched from humans over a thousand years ago.

The hike to Rochester Panel starts from a developed trailhead on a desert plateau along the Spanish Trail, a primary trade route between what is now Santa Fe and Los Angeles in the 1830s and ’40s. It immediately drops down into a drainage before rising up through a rock escarpment to the ridgeline rising out of Muddy Creek to your right, leading to the panel.

Typical rock art panels are simple scenes, like many we explored last year in Nine Mile Canyon. The Rochester Panel, along with other nearby art, is an amalgamation of hundreds of petroglyphs carved with stone tools into the rock, along with a few hand-painted pictographs.

A panoramic rainbow arches over the primary work. In the middle, a woman is giving life to a new child. The display includes human-like figures called anthropomorphs, as well as familiar concentric circles and wavy lines often found on other panels from the period. Warriors and animals abound, though the alligator and hippopotamus-like images are thought by some to be more modern-era additions.

Scholars remain mixed on the specific origins and story of the Rochester Panel. Many feel it emanates from the Fremont Period, generally considered from around 700 to 1300. But some find the styles reminiscent of the Barrier Canyon Period, which dates back as much as 4,000 years ago, similar to those found in Horseshoe and Sego canyons to the east.

Looking to the right of the panel you have a panoramic view of Muddy Creek, an ancient river that pre-dates the San Rafael uplift 40-60 million years ago.

Exploring around the ridgeline you can find other standalone panels, each one telling its own story. But before heading back, it’s important to sit for just a few more minutes to absorb the history of this place and these people who came so many centuries before us.

THE DETAILS

Getting There: This is an easy drive for the family SUV – no off-roading necessary. Take S.R. 10 south from Price to Ferron. At mile marker 17, head east on county road 805 (gravel) about 5 miles to the trailhead. Rochester Panel exists as a place name in Google Maps.

The Hike: It’s an easy hike of about a half-mile on a well marked trail, dropping down from the parking lot into a drainage, then climbing back up through a rock escarpment with good views throughout. It’s only 80 feet of total vertical climb.

Education: Before heading out to Rochester Panel, do some research on rock art as well as the Fremont and Barrier cultures. Consider a visit to the Museum of the San Rafael in Castle Dale (closed Sundays).

Dining: This is a good one to bring your own picnic. There are a few restaurants in Castle Dale and Huntington, but limited on Sundays. The new Maverik in Castle Dale is a great stop for food and fuel.

Etiquette: Whenever we’re outdoors we should be respectful and good stewards. Never touch rock art as body oils will degrade work. And, of course, don’t add modern-day etchings – leave the history preserved as it is.

Other Attractions: The region is filled with opportunity. Just to the north, explore more standalone panels along the paved Moore Cutoff Road including the Juggler, Snake and Ascending Sheep panels.

