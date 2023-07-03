Sunday Drive: Remembering our past at the Topaz Museum

Sunday Drive – Topaz Museum – 07.03.2023

The crack of a bat echoed across the barren Sevier Desert near Delta, Utah, the baseball skidding along the hard-packed, tan-colored dry sand on a makeshift ball field amidst rows of barracks that formed the community of Topaz during World War II. Today, that field lies silently in the desert — its diamond-shaped layout still imaginable amidst the surrounding greasewood.

Looking back, 80 years later, it’s hard to imagine the forced internment of thousands of American citizens at a camp outside Delta — solely because of their Japanese heritage. Today, the Topaz Museum in Delta keeps the story alive.

Standing behind the fallen home plate backstop fence in the desert, I pondered over the 11,212 individuals who passed through the main gate. U.S. residents of Japanese descent were forced from their homes in the San Francisco area, herded onto buses and trains — each wearing a paper hang tag that identified them, much like a piece of luggage. They were then deposited into the arid desert where summertime temperatures regularly topped 100 degrees.

How could this have happened — fellow Americans imprisoning their own citizens just because of their ancestry? More importantly, could it happen again today? That’s why Topaz still matters.

This is a Sunday Drive designed not for entertainment, but for education. As Americans, we take pride in our country. But it’s also important to acknowledge our history.

West central Utah is a fascinating combination of desert and mountains. The winding road through Eureka brings you back to the mining era, similar to Park City a century ago. The vintage Sinclair station in Elberta is a much-photographed piece of Americana. To the northwest of Delta, Topaz Mountain is a harbor for gemstones.

Delta is a tidy town with towering shade trees and an emerald green lawn forming its city park. To the west is the Great Basin, the resting spot for prehistoric creatures that once roamed the landscape.

The Topaz Museum, which opened in 2017, stands out as a distinguished new building on Main Street. Within its walls are historic collections that tell you vividly what happened and why, building on artifacts and first-hand stories of internees. Its interpretive displays immerse you in Topaz. A re-created barracks gives you a sense of how internees, like the Kamil family, lived in tiny, non-descript buildings lined up in the desert. Most importantly, its displays test you to answer that question: “Could this happen again?”

Not a single person chose to come to Topaz. Everyone was forced. Once there, they sought to build a community within the static grid of barracks. They became entrepreneurial to survive.

What stood out most in the Topaz Museum, though, was the art. Some of it captured life in Topaz, like Dave Tatsuno whose home movies with a miniature camera survived to tell the story. Some dove into Japanese culture, like Sachiko Kawasaki who used pieces of a kimono to craft miniature Japanese dolls. Paintings on silk made you wonder how they sourced the material as a medium.

The Topaz Museum is an emotional experience. For adults, it will be introspective as you think back on your own life. For school children, who regularly visit, it will plant seeds to help them in the life ahead.

Today, as Americans, we display pride in our flag and our anthem. After all, isn’t America the home of the brave and the land of the free?

For the 11,212 residents of Topaz 80 years ago, their lives as American citizens were anything but free, as the words of filmmaker Tatsuno describe: “With liberty and justice for all, except us.” The Topaz Museum is there to remind us. And it does matter!

DETAILS

Getting There: Delta is two-and-a-half hours from Park City; there are many driving options, but consider Provo Canyon to I-15 to U.S. 6.

Days and Hours: Don’t try this drive on Sunday; the museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Donation based. Consider a contribution when you visit.

Kids?: Frequent destination for school groups.

Other Things: The city park in Delta is perfect for a family picnic. Also consider the Great Basin Museum next door.

Dining: For breakfast, check out The Rancher. Ashton’s and Red Rabbit Grill are great lunch stops.

More Info: topazmuseum.org

