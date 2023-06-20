Sunday Drive: The rushing water of spring

Sunday-Drive-Nobletts-Creek-06.19.2023

From All Trails to GaiaGPS, I pored over digital maps late into the night. Springtime in the mountains means you have to pay particular attention to your trail choices. Looking for a short, family-friendly outing that would wrap in traditional springtime natural wonders, I was struggling. The Mirror Lake Highway over Bald Mountain Pass remained closed. Guardsman Pass just opened. Both were likely to offer a bit of snow on the trail. If not, greasy mud was likely.

In the springtime, I love hikes that take you to rushing waters as the record snowmelt makes its way down the mountain creeks to the Weber and Provo Rivers, coursing its way eventually to the Great Salt Lake or Utah Lake. I had a half dozen possibilities mapped out, but none of them quite fit the bill.

Then our friend Eric’s suggestion came to mind — “why don’t you try Noblett’s Creek.”

Perfect!

Noblett’s Creek is a short trail along S.R. 35 just outside Woodland. The drive along the Provo River through Woodland is stunning as the highway winds through the river valley, passing quaint inns and the iconic Woodland Biscuit Company, before heading up towards Wolf Creek Pass and on to Hanna. Despite heavy winter snow, the Wolf Creek corridor is often the first to open. The snowy, muddy trail conditions in May had given way to lush green vegetation in June.

Starting out from the trailhead, the trail dropped down to a sprawling marsh and pond that was teeming with birds. A stunning red-winged blackbird darted back and forth across the trail. Along the creek, a delicately constructed beaver dam created a tiny reservoir that managed the water flow into the marsh.

It was a pleasant walk — just what I had perceived. The trail was dry. The creek was rushing alongside with a pleasant hum as the water meandered through the forest. I stopped in a small meadow alongside the stream, sitting on a treefall and just pondering life as I watched the water make its familiar spring journey.

This was the perfect springtime family hike! But then, things got interesting.

Ahead I could sense that the steady hum of the stream was sounding more like a roar. At one point, the trail was taken over by calm water. I decided to crawl over a massive fallen tree and continue my journey. Soon I encountered crossings where hikers had placed logs and limbs across quiet backwaters to the trail on the other side. Grabbing hiking poles from my backpack, I navigated the logs like a Wallenda on a tightrope.

Crossing after crossing, I safely navigated makeshift bridges across the edges of the stream. But then, I faced a wall of water cascading off a ridgeline like a mini Niagara Falls. That was my sign that it was time to make the return.

With the many mountaintop hikes high in the Wasatch, my little two-mile afternoon outing wasn’t that notable from an accomplishment perspective. But for a few hours, I was transported into a quiet, peaceful world simply meandering along a noisy stream with our good friend Mother Nature.

DETAILS

Getting there: Head to Kamas, south to Francis, then east on S.R. 35. There is a huge parking lot at the Noblett’s Creek Trailhead. (no cell coverage)

Distance: The trail is about 1.2 miles, climbing only 370 feet up to the one-mile mark where, this time of year the trail turns into a waterfall. Up to about 0.7 miles, it’s an easy, family trail. If you have kids, I wouldn’t venture past the tricky river crossings.

Dining: Heading out on a Saturday or Sunday, stop at the Woodland Biscuit Company before your hike for breakfast. Kamas has become a great spot for dining after your hike. We like the Mirror Lake Diner or Lush’s BBQ in the food truck park. And while in Kamas, visit the wonderful Artique gallery.

Gear: Up to the point where you encounter river crossings, all you need are good walking or hiking shoes. If you venture on, plan to get your feet wet. Hiking poles will help you balance on the water bridges.

Next Week: It’s time to trade the hiking shoes for the bike. Watch for it as Sunday Drive hits the trail for a family trail outing.