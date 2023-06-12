Sunday-Drive-Tour-de-Heartland-06.12.2023

It was coming up on sunset as we cruised along I-70 through the wheatlands of the Kansas plains. On a low ridgeline ahead, the blazing orange sun was settling down over the horizon, casting a glow on the pearly white blades of two dozen windmill towers along the low hills.

Having just enjoyed a very random fine dining experience at YaYa’s Euro Bistro in Salina, we now had our GPS set to Hays where we would spend the night – one of the final legs of a road trip back to our roots.

This week’s is not a typical Sunday Drive column. In fact, our 4,500-mile journey through 11 states over 17 days consumed three Sundays. It was a semi-annual journey back to our midwest heritage, affectionately known as our Tour de Heartland.

But after dozens of trips where we’ve ignored the countryside and simply put our foot to the floor to hasten our arrival, this time we opted to see what our route had to offer. From small town museums on the prairie to the world’s largest prairie dog, we set out in search of adventure like Clark and Ellen Griswold.

Leaving home late in the day on our 35th wedding anniversary, we celebrated at the Mi Ranchito in Green River, Wyoming with a couple of burritos. Off to a good start!

Since it opened in 2000, I suspect we’ve passed under the Archway in Kearney, Nebraska two dozen times. This trip, we embraced ourselves in the magnificent pathway of dioramas over the freeway that traced the migration of Americans to the west, from Mormon pioneers with their hand carts to the evolution of the Lincoln Highway featuring roadside camps opening up the entire concept of tourism.

In Omaha, I was mesmerized by the history of flight at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, including an actual U2 spy plane hanging from the rafters — same as the one flown by my friend and fellow Parkite Frank Furr back in the day.

The high school graduation of our grandson in northern Wisconsin was the impetus for the trip, sharing the pride of the day with his family. It was also a good excuse to spend some days at the lake, sipping a Leinie’s Honey Weiss and casting over and over for the walleyes that just never took the bait.

We took the scenic route through the countryside near my own hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, driving the rolling hills and gazing at idyllic farms with quintessential red barns. Through the backroads of Illinois, we were taken back in time with vintage white barns in the cornfields around DeKalb.

In my wife’s home of Indianapolis we caught a taste of speed at the Indianapolis 500 Museum, meeting three generations of family members for a beer and motoring to dinner in my brother-in-law’s sailboat when the winds wouldn’t cooperate.

On a hot and humid Saturday afternoon, we stopped at the boyhood home of Mark Twain in Hannibal, Missouri along the Mississippi River, reenacting Tom Sawyer painting Aunt Polly’s fence.

Through the lens of a windshield we watched the land transform from the mountains of Utah to the desert of Wyoming, turning green in Nebraska and through the heartland. We didn’t seem to notice the elevation gain in Kansas until suddenly we were back in the high desert of Colorado, with the Rockies soon coming into view.

We looked for little things that would take us off the highway. I lamented the passing of the world’s largest prairie dog in Oakley, Kansas, now standing askew in a farm field as a relic of days gone by. We were buoyed in Goodland, Kansas to turn off for lunch and instead be greeted by the world’s largest easel, a giant replica of Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” standing proudly against the blue summer skies.

A road trip is about little discoveries that combine for a great adventure. It’s having a beer with family on Main Street America. It’s biking along a wooded trail or having pizza at a lakeside pub. It’s connecting with family and friends. And it’s about not really knowing what’s around the next corner.

But what makes road trips so much a part of our lives is the simple act of returning home with memories, and the desire to do it all again.

Details

Route: A bit more than a Sunday Drive, but a great road trip adventure from Park City > Nebraska > Minnesota > Wisconsin > Indiana > Kansas > Colorado > Home. Whew …

Next Week: Our snowpack is melting and slowly some of our mountain trails are opening. We’ll explore some early options for adventures in the mountains.