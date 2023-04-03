Thank you for thwarting Dakota Pacific

Park Record letters to the editor

Friends for Responsible Development (FRD-PC) would like to thank the many citizens of the greater Park City area for standing strong against Dakota Pacific Real Estate’s (DPRE) proposed land use change for the currently entitled Tech Center at Kimball Junction in Snyderville Basin.

Each one of you who took time to write letters, attend hearings and speak publicly helped preserve due process with respect to this application, irrespective of your support for or against this project. The imperative of a robust grassroots effort to collectively expose the soulless backroom dealings of DPRE aimed at gaining approval for its high-density residential development at Kimball Junction, and in doing so circumventing Summit County’s local land use authority, cannot be understated.

It was DPRE’s “fool’s game” to pitch this project as a solution to Summit County’s workforce housing issues, while ignoring the many expressed concerns of the community. DPRE attempted to force its way into our heralded mountain community with hollow “public benefits.” You called DPRE out with well-reasoned specifics about how to improve its project, but DPRE failed to listen.

The underhanded dealings between DPRE’s lobbyists and certain Utah state legislators in both the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions are unprecedented. The actions of those elected officials who took part are shameful.

Given that DPRE’s development rights remain intact for the Tech Center, rest assured that FRD-PC will continue to closely monitor the situation. This includes the lawsuit filed by Summit County against DPRE and the state on March 15 and the subsequent multiple injunctions the County filed on March 28 to stop DPRE from commencing construction of their ill-conceived project, which would be disastrous for our community in worsening our already horrific traffic and strained local infrastructure and resources.

For now, we thank the Summit County Council and the county attorney’s office for honoring the citizens they represent by taking a firm stand against what they have rightly called “unconstitutional legislative cronyism.”

Eric Moxham, Van Novack, Bonnie Park, Jeff Revoy, Mitch Solomon and Fred Vallejo

Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City (FRD-PC.org)