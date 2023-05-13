Thank you, Park City Mountain resort, for a great season
Three cheers and huge thanks to the Park City Mountain resort staff for their outstanding season. While record-setting snow certainly helped, we should recognize those who kept the mountain safe, operated the lifts, groomed the snow, served the beverages, and more. From top to bottom, every aspect of this year was improved, and smiles were abundant. As avid bus riders, even getting to the mountain was as easy as ever.
Thank you so much to the staff for your hard work. It was a wonderful winter.
Carolyn Wawra and Chris Neville
Park City
