Thanks for being inclusive

Park Record letters to the editor

I was thrilled to see a Park City public bus, covered in a rainbow flag, cruising down S.R. 224 this week.

Last week, at the Pride Parade in Salt Lake, a handful of legislators pressured the SLC UTA to not enter their Pride Bus in the parade. They entered their electric bus but draped it in rainbow flags. They would not be deterred.

Thank you to Park City for being an inclusive town where my child and my friends can feel welcome.

Beano Solomon

Park City