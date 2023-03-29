Thanks for being so supportive

Park Record letters to the editor

With the news that Park City Mountain will stay open two extra weeks this season, I can’t help but pause and be grateful for the amazing winter season we have all enjoyed. Our town is full of people who love outdoor recreation and what an incredible year this has been on the mountain! I’m also so grateful for the inclusive nature of our community and the steps we take to make outdoor recreation accessible to all.

The National Ability Center plays a huge role in creating that inclusivity and I am lucky to have been a part of the NAC for 24 years in several different capacities including competitive athlete, volunteer, board member and supporter. Every time I get out on the mountain, I’m overjoyed to see people of all abilities enjoying a sport I love so much. I’m grateful to Park City Mountain and Vail Resorts EpicPromise who have created an environment welcoming to all guests and I appreciate their long-standing partnership with the NAC.

In February, NAC held its 34th Annual Huntsman Cup at Park City Mountain. For those of you that have not been a spectator at this event, I highly suggest you attend next year! Huntsman Cup is a FIS sanctioned race, sponsored by the Huntsman Foundation, that draws athletes from across the globe including many Paralympic athletes and Paralympic hopefuls. This event would not be possible without the support and partnership of Park City Mountain and Vail Resorts EpicPromise.

Many of you have probably noticed the construction of the NAC’s new McGrath Family Mountain Center at the base of Park City Mountain. This building will meet the critical need for accessibility and allow for greater independence for the athletes, participants and families that enjoy our mountain every year. As of the beginning of March, the NAC has run 3,000 ski and snowboard lessons with many more on the schedule. Let’s all hope for another epic year of snow in the 2023-2024 season.

As the saying goes, it takes a village — and I am so appreciative of the supportive Park City community. I hope everyone enjoys the last days of spring skiing and we’ll see you out on the trails!

Stephani Victor

Park City