Thanks for believing
We are grateful for your generous financial support
Park City High School’s Model United Nations team would like to thank Park City Education Foundation and RISE Fund, Park City Community Foundation, for providing us with an amazing experience at the National High School Model UN competition in New York. We are grateful for your generous financial support.
Thank you for believing in us.
Paula McKay, advisor
PCHS Model UN Team
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.