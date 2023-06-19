Thanks for helping save our mining history

Park Record letters to the editor

Kudos to Park City Mountain and Vail, through their Epic Promise Foundation, for their community spirit. Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History is eternally grateful for their generosity through cash and in-kind grants to help us stabilize Park City’s colorful mining heritage.

We are a volunteer committee of the Park City Museum, committed to preserving our old mining structures for future generations to enjoy. Since our committee’s inception in 2015, Park City Mountain, Vail and EpicPromise have consistently supported our efforts to save our mining-era structures in the Park City mining district. A combination of cash grants and in-kind support have been instrumental in our success in already saving six mining structures on that mountain.

Park City Mountain provides lift passes for our hiker and ski tours. Their “First Tracks” mornings and sumptuous gourmet breakfasts at Mid-Mountain Lodge have delighted our donors.

On August 20, we will have our first-ever Sunday Brunch at Mid-Mountain Lodge where we expect to raise over $15,000. This support is critical to our efforts to raise $4 million to complete our remaining two priority projects, the Silver King and Thaynes mine complexes.

We are only a small part of the great support Park City/Vail provides for our community. We are grateful they came to town to be a part of our efforts to be the best ski town EVER!!

Donald Roll and Sally Elliott, co-chairs Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, part of the Park City Museum

Park City



What do you think? How important is Park City’s mining history? Send your thoughts to editor@parkrecord.com, include your name, your neighborhood/address, and we’ll publish them as soon as we can.