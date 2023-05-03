Thanks for remembering all of us
As both the Park City and Summit County councils finalize their 2024 budgets, I would like thank them in advance for considering the needs of two vitally important segments of our population: Our young families with children who represent our future and our senior citizens who built this wonderful community into the place many of you now love and call home.
As the cost of living has skyrocketed we must recognize that the young families who give life and energy to our town desperately need quality, affordable daycare for their children in order to continue to live here locally. I applaud their efforts.
Equally, at the other end of the spectrum is our growing senior population. Many of this group have lived here for decades. Just a few of their many achievements over the years include starting the Chamber of Commerce, restoring the Egyptian Theater, creating our award-winning museum, starting the Arts Festival, KPCW, the Abilities Center, the Peace House, the list goes on and on. Now a spacious new Senior Center is in the planning stages to allow them to gather, socialize and enjoy their senior years together here close to family and friends.
Thank you, councils, for remembering us, both the young and the young-at-heart.
Linda McReynolds
Old Town
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.