Thanks for remembering all of us

Park Record letters to the editor

As both the Park City and Summit County councils finalize their 2024 budgets, I would like thank them in advance for considering the needs of two vitally important segments of our population: Our young families with children who represent our future and our senior citizens who built this wonderful community into the place many of you now love and call home.

As the cost of living has skyrocketed we must recognize that the young families who give life and energy to our town desperately need quality, affordable daycare for their children in order to continue to live here locally. I applaud their efforts.

Equally, at the other end of the spectrum is our growing senior population. Many of this group have lived here for decades. Just a few of their many achievements over the years include starting the Chamber of Commerce, restoring the Egyptian Theater, creating our award-winning museum, starting the Arts Festival, KPCW, the Abilities Center, the Peace House, the list goes on and on. Now a spacious new Senior Center is in the planning stages to allow them to gather, socialize and enjoy their senior years together here close to family and friends.

Thank you, councils, for remembering us, both the young and the young-at-heart.

Linda McReynolds

Old Town