Thanks to all the drivers
To all those who drive snow plows, police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, UPS and FedEx trucks, grooming machines, trash trucks, semis, oil tankers, delivery vans, utility service trucks, school buses, limos, taxis, Uber and Lyft cars, USPS vehicles, roof shovelers and anyone else behind the wheel that has taken care of the rest of us during this record snowfall season, a big THANK YOU from us all! (And hang in there: it should be over in a month…. maybe?)
Ken Miller
Park City
