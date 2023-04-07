That newly-wedded glow
I took a picture and left them a bottle of our Italian wine, wishing them the very best
After dropping my family at Park City for a day of skiing I was surprised and delighted to find a young couple standing at the Golden Way skyline line. Bader, my eager pup, introduced himself and we quickly found out that this was a newly married couple taking advantage of this beautiful April day to celebrate their marriage.
I took a picture and left them a bottle of our Italian wine, wishing them the very best. We hope that their generation, and many of others like them, will move forward with a greater sense of the values we embrace. As Americans, we share more together than we are sometimes led to believe that we do apart.
Good luck to our new couple.
Julia and Warren Gregory
Park City
