The 101: A lesser-than bus for the rest of us

Park Record letters to the editor

I ski two or three times a week, parking at Canyons Base and riding the 101 bus. I do this rather than using my vehicle, not just because I am too cheap to pay for parking, but because it’s what we’re encouraged to do.



Last week, the 101 inbound bus was 45 minutes late, while the empty Number 10 inbound stopped by twice. When the 101 finally arrived, it was fully loaded with people who were undoubtedly late for work. By the time we got to Park City Resort, the aisles were so packed the passengers could hardly move. If you think this is a one-time thing, in my experience it’s not, especially the crowding.



I rode buses in Minneapolis for 15 years. Never once was I late because of a bus, in spite of snow and traffic. If you want people to ride, you need to provide that level of dependability and have room for your passengers. You simply cannot let people down, and if they are visitors on vacation they will quickly give up on the bus and rent a car for their next trip.



I know that there are labor shortages everywhere, but alleviating traffic congestion is an issue that should be a top priority. An excellent bus system for everyone would be a huge step in that direction, but local leadership seems to lack the motivation or insight to do so. Here is my proposal:



The top 12 government, media or resort leaders who are promoting transit use or determining its funding each draw a number. The person who draws No. 1 must use pubic transit for all of their local travel for the entire month of January. No. 2 gets February, and so on.

After one year, I think we’ll have a better system.



Sue Bolander

Heber City