The other side of the coin? Or the other side of the planet?

Some recent comments in the Park Record (“Child care: The other side of the coin,” letters, June 13) reveal a startling ignorance about the realities facing families with young children in Park City, Summit County, and across our nation. I’d like to add a different and valuable perspective in this community conversation.

The child care funding request being contemplated provides critical, need-based funding to the families who are struggling the most. The notion that parents are “entitled” and somehow shirking their financial responsibilities as parents mischaracterizes the impossible situation they face today. Park City families have had their child care tuition rates almost double, virtually overnight. Some families are lucky enough to be able to absorb this hit. Others, most notably the people who make our community run — firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers, and service workers who all make Park City amazing — may not. The previous author’s solution? Get out. These “servants” have no right to live here.



She states, “Those whining can solve their own problems,” and suggests families who need high quality, affordable child care band together and start their own. Not only is this cruel and unrealistic, it’s also unsound policy.

Tired of the traffic in town? Buy a helicopter instead of investing in public transit. It’s YOUR decision to want to go grocery shopping or visit a local business. Stop expecting other people to pay your way.

Why build athletic facilities? Surely the pickleball lovers of Park City can band together to build and maintain courts.

Why even have fire stations? If you don’t have enough fire extinguishers in your house, it’s unfair to expect others to foot the bill for your poor planning.

While some may think that those who serve our community don’t deserve to live and educate their children here, many more among us feel Park City is a better, more vibrant place when we take care of our own. Expecting people to commute due to unaffordability is short-sighted and selfish.

Nelson Mandela famously said, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”



Let’s all hope we’re not judged by the beliefs of people on “the other side of the coin.”

Caitlin Streams

Park City

