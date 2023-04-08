Park Record letters to the editor

This is a letter of thanks and gratitude to the first responders and Dominion Energy (aka Questar Gas). On Sunday night, I had a gas leak outside my house. I went inside to call Dominion and they told me to call 911. I did. First to arrive, very quickly, was a police officer. She was wonderful. Then, our heroes the firefighters arrived. They were excellent. They immediately detected gas. They searched my neighbor’s and my homes and crawl spaces thoroughly to determine the leak was indeed outside. They then began digging through 6-8 feet of snow to reach the buried gas meter. When Dominion Energy arrived, the source (a gasket in the relief valve) was quickly identified and repaired. I was Dominion’s 15th call that Sunday. They left me for quickly for the next call.

In a few stressful hours, all was situation-normal. Thank you so very much for responding so quickly and for all the kind help that was given. On leaving, the Dominion Energy technician said “Tell your neighbors to dig out their gas meters and keep them clear.” This may be a tall order this winter, but I am passing on the word to keep us all safer.

As I continue in gratitude, thank you to Park City Public Works, who have continued tirelessly to keep our streets safe and clean. They have gone to extraordinary measures on my narrow Old Town street with bulldozers, dump trucks, and a really neat, three-screw ice-eater machine.

We have all worked extra hard dealing with our great snow this winter and all of these efforts are appreciated. Thank you.

Strike Fongeallaz

Old Town