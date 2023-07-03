There are at least two types of riders on our trails now

Park Record letters to the editor

After more than 30 years in the bicycle industry, I look at all bicycles (including e-bikes) as potentially beautiful utilitarian tools. Like a firearm, same-day crown-making machine or an automobile — these items can be utilized for positive or negative outcomes depending on the user and environment.

In terms of riders, I have seen two distinctive types on our local trails: people who use e-bikes as toys (for fun and enjoyment) and established cyclists who use them to assist in their pursuits of fun, adventure and fitness. I’ve noticed that e-bikes amplify the talent and/or lack of talent of the rider.

For the cyclists who know the rules of the road/trail, the e-bike supports them as aging make us all less fit each year. For the pleasure-seeker with little or no bicycle-riding etiquette, the e-bikes accentuate the rider’s lack of situational awareness, knowledge of how to yield trail and lack of regard for how a drivetrain functions. I’m reminded of this last point when I see e-bike riders with broken chains in their hardest gear that just decide to “floor it” when they get to an incline while at the small end of the cassette.

The blame goes partially to the state of our current bicycle culture and the companies who fabricate “toy” e-bikes that have successfully marketed to consumers looking for “the best deal out there” sans quality. These companies don’t care about bicycles, the heritage or culture of cycling or the safety of the riders themselves — they are following a business model to achieve the singular purpose of making money quickly.

Bike shops used to teach you how to ride with group rides and in-store customer support. Now the focus is on the lowest price and overall sales volumes. This seems comical since bicycle markup is 15-20% if you’re lucky. Couple that with increasing rents, wages, ever-changing manufacturing standards and the fact that bicycle culture now comes to riders through the internet and shops are in a pickle. But I have faith in a capitalist society where people vote with their wallets. Poor quality/lack of serviceability will hopefully turn riders who have been fooled by “toy” e-bikes into better consumers. It’s frightening to think how many of these cheap e-bikes are going to be clogging the landfill in the next five years.

Our community can take a stand by partnering with local shops and creating a culture of riding that is safe and respectful for all trail users. Change is uncomfortable but absolutely nothing worthwhile in life is easy.

Until then, ride safe out there.

Jonathan Kolon, Dharma Wheels Cyclery

Prospector

