This is an unserious paper if it deems this “opinion” worthy of ANY attention (Letters; “Moneybags, go away,” June 27).
Substitute millionaire with …
White people
Black people
People we don’t like
Non-skiers
Non-locals
Texans
People from the valley
People of the (pick a religion) faith
People with kids
People who don’t like dogs
People who play pickleball
This letter was a gross reflection of dismissiveness of equal participation in humanity as well as flat out accusatory bias of the worthiness of someone who has a specific balance sheet.
Be serious, Park Record.
Mike Castleman
Park City
