This is an unserious paper if it deems this “opinion” worthy of ANY attention (Letters; “Moneybags, go away,” June 27).

Substitute millionaire with …

White people

Black people

People we don’t like

Non-skiers

Non-locals

Texans 

People from the valley

People of the (pick a religion) faith

People with kids

People who don’t like dogs

People who play pickleball

This letter was a gross reflection of dismissiveness of equal participation in humanity as well as flat out accusatory bias of the worthiness of someone who has a specific balance sheet.

Be serious, Park Record.

Mike Castleman

Park City

Letter to the Editor
