Tom Clyde: Ready or not, it’s opening day in Park City

There is big entertainment news out this week. The show “Real Housewives” is spinning off another version, this time in Utah.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake” is supposed to begin production soon. I’ve been able to contain my excitement. I’ve never actually watched the show, but from the few clips I’ve seen of it, it features groups of women wearing pounds of makeup who drink, shop, drink and argue. It appears to be a show about women arguing. In the New Jersey segment, they turn dining tables over. In Beverly Hills, they hit each other with shopping bags from only the best of stores. I suppose in Salt Lake they will get loaded up on Diet Coke and shout at each other while hurling Jell-O molds.

The announcement of the series said, “In the majestic mountains of Utah is a hidden social circle made up of successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million dollar businesses and brands.” Sounds like they are looking our direction more than, say, Hildale and Colorado City. The series always seems to find “reality” in the least representative group they can find. If seems familiar, it’s because we did a “Real Housewives of Park City” in the Follies a few years ago.

Surely the apocalypse is upon us.

The other day, I made a left turn from Prospector to Bonanza. After making the turn, I realized that it could be the last left turn without a light until April.”

Ski season opens this week. It caught me completely by surprise. The last few weeks have been so warm and sunny that the concept of winter seemed very distant. I’ve been focused on trying to get a couple of projects on the ranch wrapped up. A concrete pour scheduled for early September got finished this week, just before the storm rolled in. They’ve made some snow, and Park City opened with a ribbon of white down Treasure Hollow and First Time, and the Canyons side will open on Saturday with a lift or two in starting at Red Pine area.

I haven’t done the annual switch over from the bike to ski gear. Stuff is scattered, mixed, lost, and some of it more or less where it got dropped last April. There were things set aside for repair or replacement — not that I can remember what or where. It will take some effort to locate everything and get dressed for skiing.

The fitness level that existed at the end of bike season has slipped some. So I’ve been following a rigorous ski-conditioning regimen in preparation for the season. It’s a new workout routine, centered around a killer nap every afternoon, and deadlifting a party-bag of Hersey’s Kisses. Bring it on.

Even with limited terrain, opening day is an event. I’m well past the point of camping out in the parking lot to get first chair. If I make opening day, it will be an eleven o’clock start in hopes that the crowd will have thinned by then, but left some snow behind. How many runs can you do on Treasure Hollow? It will be a short ski day with a long lunch.

It’s still good to get out. My usual ski group have all said they are too busy to get out Friday. They have back episodes of “Real Housewives” to catch up on or some other lame excuse.

The only one with any real enthusiasm is an orthopedic doctor who thinks putting a couple of thousand people on Treasure Hollow will be good for business. I might be able to shame them into it.

The season opening changes the town. Hundreds of seasonal workers are scrambling for housing and figuring the place out. The energy level is higher, even if it’s just Treasure Hollow.

I bought new skis at the end of last season, and need to get them mounted. I’m one of those Telemark dinosaurs, and the dilemma is which binding system to use. The traditional 75mm, duckbill boot is still out there, and what I’ve been skiing. There is a new system, NTN, that uses an all terrain boot and a completely different attachment system. There are so few Telemark skiers left that it’s hard to imagine the industry supporting any of us, let alone two completely incompatible binding and boot set-ups. So somebody is going to get stuck with a pile of orphan gear. I suspect the traditional 75mm system is the loser, just because the NTN boots are compatible with other non-Telemark bindings.

Making the switch means buying new boots. It also means I will show up for a day of skiing with mismatched boots and bindings. The plan was to have that all worked out by opening day. Maybe by Christmas.

Tom Clyde practiced law in Park City for many years. He lives on a working ranch in Woodland and has been writing this column since 1986.