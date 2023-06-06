Way We Were: Political violence in Park City

The pistol used for the murder would have been similar to the one the man on the left is wearing, possibly a Colt Frontier six shooter or similar model. (Neither of these men are one of the men involved in the story.)

Politics are not often polite. And that phenomenon is not unique to today (or just the U.S.). Politics unfortunately lead to violence far too often.

In one case in Park City, the politics of election day 1887 and the politics of vigilante justice combined for a fatal end.

On August 1, 1887, George Joseph Hughes (referred to most often as G.J., or “Joe” to his friends), a timberman at the Ontario Mine, and a few of his buddies were having a conversation in the Cupit and Brennan Saloon on Main Street (likely at the spot where 591 Main Street is today).

Neal Mulloy came in and started making a fuss about how he voted for D.C. McLaughlin for state legislator but scratched the rest of his ticket. Hughes’ group responded that such practice was a mockery of democratic procedure. Mulloy then became heated and accused Hughes of participating in the lynching of Black Jack Murphy in 1883. Hughes admitted he was there but did not participate in the train hijacking or hanging of Murphy. To this Mulloy responded by calling Hughes a liar and that they should take the argument outside.

The men and their fellow bar patrons moved out back, on the ground between Main Street and Park Avenue. Hughes was a well-built man who was much larger than Mulloy, and would have been able to handle himself in a fight, according to The Park Record. Hughes announced that he was not willing to fight over the matter, but Mulloy would not let it go. John T. Sweeney had handed Mulloy a pistol as everyone made their way outside, which Mulloy then began flashing to the crowd and using threatening language toward Hughes.

Hughes was not in the mood for a fight, much less a duel, so he turned and began walking back down the stairs to head into the saloon. At the top of the stairs, he turned back to Mulloy for an unrecorded reason. Mulloy, in his anger, fired a shot, which hit Hughes directly in the left nipple, with the bullet traveling downward and lodging in his right lung.

Hughes fell from the top of the stairs into the arms of Jim Steven at the bottom. Steven then pulled Hughes into the bar. Mulloy, Sweeney and others fled the scene, while most of the witnesses stayed, waiting for a policeman to arrive. One happened to be nearby and heard the shot. The witnesses noted Mulloy as the shooter. The officer was able to find and bring Mulloy into jail.

Hughes survived the initial shock and actually regained consciousness as doctors looked over his wound in the bar. They gave him a swig of liquor to numb the pain. He was removed to his home nearby where he passed away a short time later. The coroner noted that he was amazed Hughes survived the shot for any amount of time.

Mulloy and Sweeney were found guilty of first-degree murder (Sweeney for providing the weapon). It was noted in testimony that none of the men involved in the dispute had been drinking. Hughes left a widow and two children in Park City. According to The Park Record, “he had many friends and his tragic death is deeply regretted by the entire community.”

