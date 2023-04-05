We have not been randomly lumped into this place

Park Record letters to the editor

Have you ever noticed, anecdotally, that when you do a load of laundry, pull it out of the dryer and put it in the laundry basket for placement in your drawers, certain similar elements are often close to each other? Matching socks will be as close as brothers, equivalent underwear will be entwined like young lovers and comparable T-shirts will be hiding together in the corner like shy children. This seems to be more than coincidental. So from my pseudo-scientific observations, I postulate that: similar, identical or like bodies of laundry, subject to the same forces of forced air, fluid mechanics, friction, spin and rotation turbulence as well as electrostatic attraction, centripetal or centrifugal force and Coriolis motion, will wind up in the same general area. Then I noticed that people of the same ilk or persuasion will wind up in the same place, like Park City, or at least more often than the randomness of the universe should dictate. How many times have you run into a friend or compatriot at a store, aisle, restaurant, trailhead, lift, run, chute, cornice or REI, and said, “Funny meeting you here.”

There is a similarity to the supply of people coming to Park City, considering; age, lifestyle, health, time, economy, experience, decision matrix and desires. There is also a similarity of the attractions that brings us together; geography, climate, snow, sun, seasons, weather, climate, heat, cold, powder, moguls, crud, corn, corduroy, angle, aspect, elevation, fall line, food, water, weed, wine, whiskey or beer. This is not an accident or pure coincidence either. If we are similar humans subject to similar social forces and attractions, we will wind up close to the same places. Here we are living in Park City, for the last five or 50 years, similar, active, athletic skiing-hiking-biking-boating people with a favored climate and a recreational bent in search of that quality of life thing. We have not been randomly lumped into this place but have been drawn here and invited by who we are or what we want and attracted by what this place has to offer.

It is therefore not a coincidence that we are all kindred Park City spirits. We are not forced to be here by family ties, job necessity or inertia and ambition. We mostly decide to be here. We are therefore related, a tribe, a family, tied by our sense of place. That is why we say hey to people we don’t recognize and lend a helping hand to people we don’t know.

That’s what makes Park City special, where we can forget our differences and coalesce our compatibility for the basic things we want; a, simple, small town with a recreational, family friendly resort atmosphere, good schools and transportation with a sustainable ski industry, resilient support economy that is attractive and inclusive to locals and visitors alike. The only difference is how do we get there with our different perspectives drawing us apart. Let’s celebrate with civility our similarities in this time of fractured polarities and schisms. If we can’t do it here in LA-LA land, no one can. We have more in common than you think.

Matt Lindon

Park City