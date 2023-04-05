We need a group to solve childcare in Summit County

Park Record letters to the editor

Voices for Utah Children has traveled to every corner of Utah and the No. 1 concern we are hearing is the lack of affordable and accessible childcare. Utah ranks near or at the bottom in the nation based on the metrics used, and Summit County ranks last in the state.

Over the past years many local groups have tried to address this problem, but we have not had a full community effort. We need to convene all the entities, which would include elected officials, educators, nonprofits, business leaders, providers and parents to work towards a local solution.

As a group they must use data to first identify gaps and successes, followed by identifying solutions to address the gaps and meet the needs of the community. This data is available and should be used to create a roadmap that clearly identifies where we are heading and who is responsible for implementation.

They must identify programs that are currently successful in other similar towns and see if they can be tailored to the needs identified. Lastly, this group must work as a true collective with the single goal of fixing the problem and set aside any territorial issues..

This effort is going to require some form of government investment, as well as participation by the philanthropic sector in order to move quickly. We should look at numerous funding models achieving success and implement a local model.

I am confident that Summit County and its partners can be a leader in this crucial area. It will not be easy, but it is necessary for the benefit of our children and our local economy.

Moe Hickey, executive director, Voices for Utah Children

Park City