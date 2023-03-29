We’re lucky to have John Curtis

Park Record letters to the editor

Congratulations to Congressman John Curtis being noted as one of the top 10 “Most effective in Congress” in an independent study done by the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.

Rep. Curtis is the founder and chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus, which now has over 80 members and is the second largest caucus in Congress. He is also a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus which is comprised of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats who work together to produce meaningful win-win legislation for our country. They do so quietly, often behind the scenes, with very little fanfare.

So many politicians seek the limelight with outrageous speeches but don’t get anything done for their constituents. Instead of engaging in the legislative process, they spend their time thinking of how to build their brand and raise money. Meanwhile, those who work quietly and get things done are usually ignored by the media.

It’s time to recognize our 3rd District Congressional representative, John Curtis, who has passed 19 bills since going to Congress (more that most members will pass during their whole career) and say, Thank you! His bills are substantial and make a difference in the lives of those he represents.

John Curtis has earned his place on a top 10 list of most effective legislators in Congress! We are so fortunate to have him representing us in Summit County!

Andrea Barros

Park City