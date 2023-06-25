We’re not against ‘the concept’ of the development
The article about the June 15 City Council public hearing regarding Alterra’s petition to vacate the right of way for its proposed Deer Valley project (“Ski Utah, Park City Chamber/Bureau urge backing of Deer Valley development,” June 16) inaccurately describes the various HOAs’ opposition to the petition. The HOAs don’t oppose “the concept” of developing the Snow Park area. The HOAs specifically oppose the city vacating the right of way because doing so will make an already bad traffic situation in Park City significantly worse, amongst other harms, and Alterra can build a “ski village” — complete with the hotels, condos, retail space and restaurants Alterra wants, to generate revenue for its private equity investors — without vacating the right of way.
Robert Boone, president, American Flag HOA
Park City
