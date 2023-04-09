What a winter it’s been

Park Record letters to the editor

From record snowfall at both resorts (Over 500″ in Park City!) to seemingly endless powder days, it has been a season that will be told to grandkids for years to come. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of so many.

Thank you to the ski patrollers for waking up long before the sun each day to keep us safe. Without your tireless work this year, we wouldn’t be able to ski the vast terrain that we have here. Thank you to the lift operators for your backbreaking work of digging out the lifts to keep them spinning all season. And the mountain ops teams for getting and keeping those lifts running.

Thank you to all the plow drivers — county, city, and independent. You have put in some serious hours to keep our roads clear and safe for travel. Your work has seemingly been endless all year. I hope you have time to rest this spring. To the community snow removal companies, you’re all a hard-working bunch. Doing your best to keep everyone happy — an impossible feat.

Thank you to the bus drivers for keeping us all safe on our way to and fro. Without you, our roads would be an even bigger mess. You all did an amazing job keeping our public transit routes running and safe.

Lastly, thank you to all of you. We are a wonderful community of outdoor-loving, powder-seeking, hooting-and-hollering bunch of mountain people. Happy gaper day! Now, let’s all rest our legs, let the snow melt, the trails dry out and get after it this summer! Yewwww!!

Brad Drennan

Kamas