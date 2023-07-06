What about using bells?
E-bikes and scooters are ridden too fast on trails. More public education, signage and enforcement may help. Using bells helps in other jurisdictions. I notice most Utah bike riders don’t use a bell or simply announce “on your left” or “on your right” as they approach a pedestrian. Overall, a great deal more public awareness and consideration is needed. Thank you!
Billy O’Connell
Heber City
What about using bells?
Using bells helps in other jurisdictions.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.