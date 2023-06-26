Who’s the entitled one here?
As a resident who came here in 1988, I couldn’t agree more with the author who expressed that it is the newly arrived wealthy from large cities that believe they are the entitled ones (Guest editorial: “We have bigger problems to solve than needing more pickleball courts,” June 19). I have watched these self-important people destroy the charm and community cohesiveness that was once Park City — not all of them, just the ones that relate to the selfish individual that wants us to leave because her money is what entitles her to be a Park City resident.
Rebecca Page
Silver Springs
