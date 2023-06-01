Why we’re thankful today

Park Record letters to the editor

My wife and I have had the pleasure of calling Park City our home for nearly two decades. During our time here, we’ve witnessed numerous changes, but one thing that we hope remains constant is our community’s penchant for expressing gratitude as freely as voicing criticisms. In that spirit, this letter serves to express our thanks.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, our house was plunged into darkness late Saturday night. When we contacted Rocky Mountain Power, the support we received was not just helpful but empathetic. After a few tests, we were informed a team would be dispatched to our residence — but it may take some time due to the timing.

Despite the late hour and the holiday, within 60 minutes, three CVE/Rocky Mountain trucks arrived at our doorstep. The team was not just prompt, but they also maintained a positive spirit. Within 20 minutes, they diagnosed the problem — our power line had been damaged due to neighborhood construction. They swiftly prepared the area, replaced the damaged conduit and main power line, ensured everything was connected, and cleaned up afterward. They even had me verify the restoration of our power systems and didn’t depart until I had given them my assurance.

In these challenging times, the conduct of Shawn Clegg and his CVE/Rocky Mountain team served as a reminder of the individuals willing to spend their time away from their families in service to our community. We are genuinely privileged to be living amongst such admirable people. Thank you, Shawn!

On Memorial Day, I would also like to express my profound gratitude to those who have served or are serving our nation and extend my heartfelt sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones in service.

Gregg Lund

Promontory