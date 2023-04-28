With endless snow comes endless gratitude 

Park Record letters to the editor

Unforgettable, historic, record-breaking… just some of the words we will use for many years to come when reflecting on the 2022-2023 ski season here in Utah.

What a memorable experience for anyone that got to enjoy this season’s snowfall — my family and I feel so incredibly lucky to have made Park City home in time to witness such an incredible winter.

Although it wasn’t just the snow and ski conditions that continued to exceed our expectations, it was also the welcoming small-town community, the talented Deer Valley team and dedicated skiing guests. We made a big life change last summer and feel so fortunate to have found this wonderful place and our first winter here left an everlasting impression on our family.

And for that, I wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you to the greater community. First and foremost, I would like to extend my personal and genuine appreciation to the entire Deer Valley staff for their collective efforts each day that carried us through our longest and snowiest season in history!

Thank you to our local skiers, passholders and community members that joined us on the mountain this season! I loved meeting so many of you and hearing about your history with this special place. I so appreciate your loyalty and passion for Deer Valley and the memories you have created here for so many years.

Even though this was only my first year here, I learned so much from both the guests and staff by witnessing the true essence of the “Deer Valley Difference” each day throughout all areas of our operations. Being a member of this community full-time has been an enormous privilege and I can’t wait for my family to establish our roots in Park City.

I now look forward to experiencing a full summer in this beautiful community!

Todd Bennett, Deer Valley Resort president and COO

Park City