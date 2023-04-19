Park Record letters to the editor

It’s not an easy time to be a young person. Without diving into it, the past few years have been tumultuous at best; we’re glued to our devices more than ever, and mental health issues have become an epidemic among adolescents.

Our youth need nature more than ever. Thankfully, our organization SOS Outreach, and many other tremendous local nonprofits are working to change that.

With support from Park City Mountain and Epic Promise, we not only are able to provide mountain access for over 450 local kids and teens, we are able to pair that access with positive adult mentorship and a multi-year curriculum that focuses on social-emotional learning and developing a deep sense of belonging. Folks from ski school to mountain ops and more are critical to making this on-mountain experience so impactful and for that, we are grateful.

At SOS, it’s not just about getting kids outside, it’s about using the outdoors as a vehicle to deepen connections, facilitate meaningful conversations, and provide youth with an opportunity to grow. In my opinion, the outdoors is the ideal place for young people to disconnect from their phones, and instead, connect with each other.

Growing up in this world is challenging no matter what, but I’m thankful to community members, organizations, and partners who are willing to invest in our young people so that no matter their life circumstances, they can all have the opportunity to thrive.

Palmer Daniels, program manager, SOS Outreach

Salt Lake City