12th annual Tee it up for the Ta-ta’s charity event scheduled July 30 at Park City Golf Club

With summer in Park City in full swing, many Parkites are getting out to enjoy the golf courses in the area. Having the opportunity to support a cause such as breast cancer research while doing so may be even more enticing for those looking to hit the links.

That’s the thinking of Kathy Roll, a committee member of the Park City Golf Club’s 9-hole women’s league. Roll, along with Christine Reynolds, chair of the Charity Day event and the Park City Golf Club’s 9-hole womens league, is putting on the annual “Tee it up for the Ta-ta’s” charity event. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 30, at the Park City Golf Club, the longtime sponsor of the event.

“We’ve been doing this specific charity event for a long time now, raising almost $5,000 last year, a number we hope to beat this year,” Roll said. “We tend to donate more to the breast cancer charities because being a womens league, we almost all know of people who’ve been affected one way or another.”

This is the 12th consecutive year of the charity event, but it’s been taking place for over 20 years. There are two specific tee time groupings, one from the early morning to around noon and another from 3-6 p.m. The course will be open to the public in between those two times, giving others the chance to participate through a multitude of ways. The actually golfing portion of the event is open to just women in the 9-hole league but other woman can sign up for the league, for a fee, to then play in the event. Any other person is best served by getting involved with the setup of the event itself, or by participating in the opportunity raffle.

A team of league members headed up by event chairperson Christine Reynolds will decorate multiple golf carts for the event. The carts, featuring large pink bras strapped to the front, pink balloons, flowers, banners and other items to help show off the spirit of the day, will be difficult not to notice.

Most of the proceeds from the day will benefit cancer research, in particular three charities that the womens league directly sponsors: Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City and People’s Health Clinic and Image Reborn Foundation in Park City. Giving back to an important cause is what helps drive the event.

“We’ve been helping support these charities for the last three years and find them to be amazing for the help they provide people in need,” Roll said. “Part of our donations go to helping women who’ve survived breast cancer, sponsoring retreats for the survivors on weekends where they can get together and support one another.”

According to Roll, the 9-hole womens league out of Park City Golf Club is one of the largest in the state, with nearly 180 registered members.

Around 70-85 members participate in the weekly league but with the popularity of the charity event, Roll is expecting around 100 members to be in attendance.

“Being such a large league, we typically have a good amount of support but this event always brings out the best in all of this,” she said. “… With the weather always perfect at the end of July, it’s always been the ideal time to host this event.” Helping out with the league will be Park City’s 18-hole womens league. The 18-hole league provides support in many ways, Roll said, helping draw in more donations and sponsors that help the cause.

Both leagues have also partnered to provide a multitude of opportunities for those participating in the charity event. There is a closest to the pin competition where each person who wishes to participate pays money. The winner gets 50 percent of the proceeds, while the rest goes to the charities..

Other ways to participate are the opportunity drawing, a chance for those attending to purchase tickets and then distribute them among several charity baskets provided by sponsors and donors.

“Our baskets are a big seller because they’re all so different,” Roll said. “Some of them will feature a lot of golf related stuff, totaling around $250 per basket. Others will be filled with non-golf stuff, including gift certificates to restaurants and businesses in town.”

The most personal way to participate is the “hands for hope” option, which is open to anyone. People are given construction paper to decorate with the names of loved ones who are fighting cancer, are in remission or who have passed away. The works will then be posted on a massive sheet that will be hung in front of the golf shop, giving everyone a chance to see.

“There have been some cancer survivors in our league,” Roll said. “Unfortunately we’ve also lost a few members so this is extremely important to us. … That’s why all the support we get means so much.”