3 Park City ski jumpers named to U.S. junior world championships team

Paige Jones is headed to the Junior World Championships for the fourth and final time. Jones is hoping to finish in the top 10.

Courtesy of Lake Placid Legacy Sites

Park City ski jumpers Paige Jones, Rachael Haerter and Josie Johnson were all named to the USA Nordic Junior World Championships team on Monday.

The junior world championships are scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Zakopane, Poland, with Nordic combined events. The women’s individual HS105 competition is slated for Thursday, with team and mixed team competitions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“It’s awesome to see that we’re putting athletes out at that level, and it’s definitely a high level, especially the girls, it’s gotten better every single year,” said Adam Loomis, former Nordic combined athlete and Nordic combined and ski jumping coach at Park City Ski & Snowboard.

Haerter and Johnson are current Park City Ski & Snowboard athletes, while Jones was previously in the organization.

Jones returned to competition in mid-December after recovering from a broken ankle and is coming off her first podium finish on the FIS Cup — the third tier of international ski jumping — on Sunday. Jones tied for third place in the second of two events in Oberhof, Germany, with a score of 238 between her two jumps. She also finished fourth in the first event in Oberhof the day before.

“I was pretty excited about that,” Jones said. “Got to take home some hardware, so that was great.”

In addition, Jones earned a career-best finish on the Continental Cup — the second tier of international ski jumping — in December with a 10th-place result.

Jones has high expectations for her fourth and final trip to the junior world championships. She came in 40th in 2019, 43rd in 2020 and 26th in 2021, but she’s setting an ambitious goal this year: finishing in the top 10.

“I’m feeling ready and excited to see how I can compete against this competition field,” she said. “I’ll have a better scope for how close I think I’m going to be after doing some of the official trainings, but I think I could totally do it with some good jumps.”

Haerter won’t be competing in Poland with her teammates, despite being named to the team. She tore her ACL and won’t be able to participate.

Park City ski jumper Josie Johnson, pictured jumping at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, was named to the Junior World Championships team. Johnson, 15, will be making her first appearance at junior worlds.

Courtesy of Lake Placid Legacy Sites

Johnson will be making her first appearance at the junior world championships at the age of 15. She has been competing on the FIS and Continental Cups as well and also enjoyed a successful weekend in Germany on the FIS Cup. Johnson earned her first two top-10 finishes in both events.

“This was kind of her big goal for the season, just to be there,” Loomis said. “She’s accomplished that in making the team and said that anything that happens is just experience. But she can definitely be competitive, her jumping has been on a really good, upward trajectory.”

The junior world championships come the week before women’s ski jumping makes a stop in Park City. The Continental Cup will be at the Utah Olympic Park on March 12 and 13.

“I think we have a good pipeline and program in place, and obviously we have the facilities,” Loomis said. “There’s always work to be done, but it definitely shows that we’re producing high-level athletes.”