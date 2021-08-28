3-star recruit Carson Tabaracci’s versatility comes in handy for Miners

Park City’s Carson Tabaracci evades a tackle during a game at Dozier Field earlier in the season. Tabaracci is a three-star prospect who is ranked as the ninth-best recruit in the state, according to 247Sports’ composite ranking.

Some might use the term “jack of all trades” to describe Park City football player Carson Tabaracci, the do-it-all athlete who can be used anywhere on the field. He started last season as the Miners’ quarterback before moving to running back as well as seeing time at safety and linebacker on defense.

But in reality, he’s more like a queen in chess. “Tabo,” as he’s known by his teammates, can be seen moving all over the field: left, right, up, down, diagonally, vertically, side-to-side, obliterating everything in his path. He’s as versatile as they come.

Tabaracci doesn’t have a listed position on Park City’s roster. His recruiting profile just says “ATH” for “athlete.” And the designation rings true: When he’s not playing football, he’s finishing 11th in the long jump at the Class 5A state championships on Park City’s track team or dropping double-digit-point games on opponents for the Miners’ basketball squad.

Regardless of where he’s playing on the football field, all eyes are on Tabaracci, who’s the No. 9 prospect in the state of Utah according to 247Sports’ composite rating and has seen offers roll in from colleges across the country. Ohio State, USC, UCLA and Utah are just a few of the 23 teams that have recruited him to play at the next level.

“It’s special to watch somebody who can physically do some things where you’re just like, ‘Well, that’s amazing, God gave him that talent because I didn’t teach him that,’” Park City coach Josh Montzingo said.

Tabaracci’s game tape is something to behold. One play, he’ll run through the line, power through two would-be tacklers, juke past two more and speed past any remaining defenders for a touchdown. On the next, he might be throwing a pass as a running back on a trick play or using his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame to catch a jump ball down the field or, on defense, make a critical tackle or break up a pass.

When he lines up as a running back, there’s no such thing as a negative play for the Miners’ offense. Ask Montzingo and any of his players, and they’ll all agree that Tabaracci refuses to go down.

“Shoot, last week, a couple of his runs when he’s hit at the line of scrimmage and broke two tackles and gets through and makes another miss, spins off another one and just to grind out 15, 16 yards to get us another first down to keep the chains moving,” Montzingo said. “He does that time after time. It’s not once, it’s twice, it’s three times. It shows who he is.”

Park City has needed both Tabaracci’s natural athleticism and his versatility this season. With running backs Max Alford and Mason Grover out with injuries, there’s a gaping hole at the position. Tabaracci has since taken over as the Miners’ bellcow in the backfield, even if it means playing less defense.

“I’m just trying to help my team the best I can in any way, even if it’s on the sideline or in the locker room,” Tabaracci said. “It’s all about the offseason work and just sharpening skills and just having a toolset that you can just play with.”

Park City senior Carson Tabaracci runs past a defender during the Miners’ loss to Wasatch earlier this season. Tabaracci plays multiple positions but has moved to running back after injuries on the team.

Sam Alford, Tabaracci’s best friend since they were kids, knows the real Tabo, the one who is a different person “behind the curtain.” While some may only see the highlights or the tweets about Tabarcci’s latest college offer, Alford has seen how much work he puts in when nobody’s watching.

“Tabo is the hardest-working person I’ve known — ever,” Alford said. “He has so much faith and so much workhorse in him, it’s insane. He holds everyone to a high standard, he’s caring, he’s hard and he’s just a worker. Like, he’ll do anything to get what he wants, and it shows.”

Nothing about Tabaracci being willing to make a sacrifice for the team by playing more running back surprises Alford. That’s the real Tabo to him.

“I know if I put Tabo on any position on the field, he could be the best at it in less than a couple minutes because that’s the kind of freak athlete he is,” Alford said. “Not many people can do that, but him taking the role of not playing his position to go better the team just shows the kind of leader he is because he truly is one of the best players and one of my best friends that will live on forever in my life.”

Balancing Tabaracci’s workload is difficult for Montzingo and the coaching staff, but even more difficult is keeping him off the field. Against Green Canyon, he had 146 yards on the ground and two touchdowns while adding another 35 receiving yards on offense and pitching in on defense.

“Him being able to run 200 yards plus and go still average 10-plus tackles, whatever he’s doing, is insane to me,” Alford said. “It’s a matter of kind of sustaining him for a whole game because Carson will lay out his body for the team like I will.”

Any questions about where he’s playing on a given Friday night, though, will have to wait for another time. Likewise, he’s not focused on what college he’ll strap on the pads for next year. Because there’s only two things on Tabaracci’s mind: football and the team.

“I just like playing football, and honestly, at the end of the day, if we’re winning and we’re playing as a team, that’s what I like to be a part of and that’s kind of why I do it,” Tabaracci said.