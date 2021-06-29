4 Park City girls hockey players selected to national camps

From left to right: Tiana McIntyre, Madi Brent, Morgan Carter and Eliot Glusker pose as they make up the first four-girl group from Utah going to the USA Hockey Girls National Development Camp.

Courtesy of Megan Brent

Two years ago, Tiana McIntyre was on an island as the only girl from Utah at the USA Hockey Girls National Development Camp.

This year, she’ll be joined by a few friends.

“It was kind of weird being the only person representing a whole state, and this year I’m super happy that there’s four of us representing and showing for our state,” she said. “So I think it’s awesome, and I can’t wait to see the two younger girls, Eliot and Madi. They’ll be at the U15 camp, so I can’t wait to see how well they’ll do at that.”

Former Miners McIntyre, Morgan Carter, Madi Brent and Eliot Glusker were all named to the USA Hockey Girls National Development Camp. According to the Park City Ice Miners, this is the first time that the state of Utah has sent four players to the camp, let alone Park City.

McIntyre and Carter are currently at the camp for 16- and 17-year-old players at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and will stay there through July 2. Brent and Glusker will be at St. Cloud State for the 15-year-old camp starting on July 10.

McIntyre has spent the past two seasons playing in tournaments and games for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 16U elite team and will move up to their 18U this coming season. She’s currently committed to Quinnipiac University’s women’s hockey team for college and believes she would be the first Utahn to play Division I women’s college hockey.

“It’s cool to think about, it hasn’t really hit me yet fully,” McIntyre said. “But it’s definitely really, really cool, and I’m very proud of it.”

Glusker will soon be joining McIntyre in Pittsburgh when she plays for the 16U elite team. Glusker previously played for the Utah Lady Grizzlies’ second-tier U19 team and captured a bronze medal with the team at nationals.

“I was kind of shocked, I didn’t think that I would make it, but I’m super pumped I did,” Glusker said. “I’m super excited, it’ll be a great experience.”

Glusker’s trip to nationals gave her a taste of the kind of hockey that awaits her on the east coast. The Lady Grizzlies faced teams from Pennsylvania, Florida, New York and more.

“Playing in Utah is much different than playing out of state,” Glusker said. “Seeing out-of-state competition was kind of an eye-opener.”

While Glusker and McIntyre will soon be teammates in Pittsburgh, Carter and Brent will be playing alongside each other in St. Louis for the Blues’ U16 Tier 1 team in the fall.

Madi Brent positions herself to play defense to shut down the opposing offense. Brent is one of four former Park City athletes to be selected to the USA Hockey Girls National Development Camp.

Courtesy of Megan & Rick Brent

Carter previously spent seven years as a goaltender but traded in the pads, glove and blocker for a scorer’s touch as a forward the last three seasons. She played for Team Colorado’s first-tier U16 squad as well as Park City High’s D2 team.

Brent split the season between the Utah Lady Grizzlies U19 Tier II, the Park City High School’s D2 team, and the Park City Ice Miners U14 Travel Team. Brent was also the only girl from Utah named to the CCM 68, a camp consisting of the 68 best players from across the entire country.

“I think it’s really cool that I get to go with some of the kids that I know that way I kind of have somebody to talk to at the camp that I’m going to,” Brent said. “It’ll be cool because it’s kind of like putting Park City on the map for girls hockey.”

At the end of the day, the camp is all about improvement, and Brent’s hoping that competition from around the country will turn her into a better player.

“I’m getting experience being at the high level of girls hockey,” she said. “I’m also just really excited because it will kind of put me out there, get me known to a lot more colleges and that can help me in the future when I go to apply for colleges.”