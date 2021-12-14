5 Park City football players celebrate next step

Park City High School celebrated its football team’s talented senior class on Monday with a signing ceremony for five seniors who will be playing Division I football next year. Some, like twin brothers Max and Sam Alford, are also celebrating their last week of high school before joining their new team at college.

Here are all five seniors who are taking their talents to the next level:

Carson Tabaracci (Utah)

Tabaracci entered the year as one of the top recruits in Utah and backed that up with his play. Tabaracci has the skills to play all over the field, but he spent most of the season at running back after the Miners suffered injuries at the position. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught 23 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Tabaracci received plenty of attention from schools across the country, fielding offers from schools like Oregon, USC, UCLA, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Tabaracci ultimately chose Utah and will play either linebacker or tight end for the Utes. He, like the Alfords, will be enrolling in class early and can’t wait to get started.

“I’m just ready to get started with school and start training and getting ready for the season,” he said.

Max Alford (Utah State)

Alford committed to the Aggies in the summer, and now he’s Logan bound. He only appeared in one game this season for the Miners due to injury, but he’s still heading to the next level. He delivered plenty of big runs for Park City at running back as a junior, but he said in the summer that he committed to Utah State to play at linebacker.

“I love it up there, the coaching staff, the players, it just felt like home,” Alford said. “I’m excited to be close to my best friend who is going to Utah, and I’m excited to play against my other best friend who’s going to Nevada, so it’s going to be a fun four, five years for sure.”

Signing to play Division I football at the same time has always been a dream for Alford and his brother Sam, despite them going to play for different colleges.

“I think it was cool,” he said. “Even though we’re going separate places, I know that was best for him, and this school is best for me.”

Sam Alford (Montana)

The other Alford brother will be playing for the Grizzlies after starring at wide receiver for the Miners. Alford hauled in 23 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns for Park City this year, and he’s looking to be a playmaker for Montana.

While he’s looking forward to playing at the next level, his final days at Park City High are a little bittersweet.

“I’m sad, I’m leaving my lifelong friends for a couple years,” Alford said. “I won’t be seeing them very often, but we’ll always be in touch with each other, we’ll always be friends.”

He’ll be the second Alford sibling to play at Montana, as older brother Eli is currently a defensive tackle for the Grizzlies. Playing college football in Montana will also offer new challenges, but he’s excited to tackle them.

“I’m looking forward to just starting something new, having a new team, a new program to start,” he said. “I just got to show my worth up there. Just really excited about the program I will be playing for.”

Stone Combs (Nevada)

Combs was the one returning starter for Park City’s defense this year, and he was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the field. Combs finished the season second in the state in tackles with 157 and had three sacks and eight tackles for loss.

But his recruiting process was a little more stressful than the others. He committed to Nevada, but head coach Jay Norvell then filled the vacant head coaching position at Colorado State earlier this month. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward also was hired by Washington State. Amid all of the changes, Combs decided to honor his commitment and play for new head coach Ken Wilson.

“I’m excited, it’s been a little bit of a headache recently because of the new coaching changes, but the new coach we have, I’m excited to play for him,” Combs said. “He’s supposedly a really good guy, everyone likes him, he’s been at Nevada before — he was there for like 20 years beforehand. Just excited to go out there and continue my football career.”

Stephen Shagen (St. Thomas)

A year ago, Shagen wasn’t even playing football.

Originally a soccer player, Shagen was convinced by his friends to kick for the football team. The experiment turned out to be a success, as he made 32 of 33 extra points and nine of his 11 field-goal attempts, including a long of 44 yards.

“I thought honestly I was going to be playing college soccer, and these boys dragged me out to come play, and it ended up working out, so I’m super excited,” Shagen said.

Shagen said that St. Thomas, a school in St. Paul, Minnesota, that just finished its first season at the Division I level, was the first school to offer him, and he felt it was a good fit after visiting the campus.

“I really fell in love with the school,” he said. “The location of the school is super cool, and I also love the coaches there. They were super welcoming to me.”