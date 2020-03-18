5 workouts to help you stay fit when your gym is closed

It’s like a ghost town outside right now.

With the spreading and outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Summit County’s sweeping restrictions on places like gyms leave people of Park City without the ability to work out with the equipment at their favorite places.

A town that thrives on activity, Park City is widely known throughout the country for its outdoor activities offered — but with the first community spread of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, going outside to work out no longer seems like a viable option.

But I’m here to help and offer ways to get full-body workouts that should help release those pesky endorphins and relieve some of the stress.

As a certified personal trainer and performance enhanced specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, I was training athletes likeDivision I softball players at nationally ranked programs Alabama and Oregon, Major League Baseball pitchers, MMA fighters and regular folk looking to improve their lives before moving to Park City last June.

Through my studies and firsthand experiences, I’ve come to realize that working out at home is just as viable an option to stay healthy and fit as is going out to the gym to lift weights or hitting the trails for a mountain biking ride. Regardless of your vice, the workouts I will talk about below are designed for an overall level of fitness that will be beneficial to whichever activity you choose to partake in.

The vast majority of people don’t have access to barbells and dumbbells, so all of the workouts will be bodyweight only — which is just as good as lifting copious amounts of weight. Also, time is always of the essence so some of the workouts are designed to be done in 15-20 minutes, while others may take 45-60 minutes — so choose wisely.

There will be four full-body high-intensity workouts and one core workout, which can be done 5 of the seven days of the week with two days of recovery in between. Doing this for the next four to five weeks will have you ready to get back in the gym or outside once we all get the “okay.”

For any questions on the movements, feel free to look them up for the proper form.