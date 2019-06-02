Sports briefs: June 1

First Aid/CPR Course



The Park City MARC is hosting First Aid, CPR and AED clinics from certified National Safety Council instructors on Monday, June 3, from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. Registration is available online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling 435-615-5400. This course meets national safety standards.

Soccer Camp



Registration for Park City Recreation’s 41st annual Soccer Camp is now open. The camp is coached by Randy Farris, who emphasizes a fun yet focused soccer camp meant to develop athletes’ skills at all levels. Half-day and full-day camp sessions begin June 17. Campers ages 7-15 welcome. Registration is available online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling (435)615-5401.

Tiny Tri Volunteers Needed



Volunteers are needed for the seventh annual Park City Recreation Tiny Tri, a triathlon for children. The event is scheduled for June 8 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the PC MARC. Volunteers are needed on the routes, which are in Park Meadows. Interested persons may contact Karen Yocum for further information at 435-615-5413 or karen@parkcity.org.

Adult Cornhole League



Basin Recreation is hosting a cornhole league on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. from June 14 to July 26 at City Park. Cost is $30 per team or $15 as a free agent. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org

Pickleball Mixer League



Basin Recreation is hosting a Pickleball Mixer League. The league is designed for the 3.0-plus level pickleball player. Participants will play with a different partner each match and will play a minimum of two matches per day. The league meets June 2-July 7 on Sunday afternoons at Trailside Park. The cost is $30. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Water Polo Practice

Park City Water Polo is currently hosting practices at Ecker Aquatic Center. The practices, season passes for which go for $150, are meant to provide activity and build water polo skills and are not mandatory. Monday, Wednesday and Friday practices go from 6:30-8 p.m. and run through July 24. Tuesday and Thursday practices go from 6:30-7:30 p.m. through July 25. To register, go to parkcitywaterpolo.com.