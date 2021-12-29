A look at the top sports stories in Park City in 2021

Park City High School senior lacrosse player Maggie Keizer, center, takes an iPhone video of the team celebration with the state title trophy on May 28 after the Miners defeated Waterford to cap an undefeated season.

Park Record file photo

Between standout performances from athletes who call Park City home and highlights from local high school athletes, it’s been a busy year for sports in Park City. Here are the top five sports stories from 2021:

5. Deer Valley World Cup goes on without fans

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, left, and Sweden's Oskar Elofsson jump off the bottom air together during the dual moguls quarterfinals at the FIS Freestyle International World Cup at Deer Valley in February.

Park Record file photo

For Park City athletes like moguls skiers Nick Page and Bradley Wilson and aerials skier Winter Vinecki, participating in the World Cup event at Deer Valley Resort is an opportunity to compete in front of their home fans. But this year’s World Cup event didn’t give them that opportunity.

The event was held without fans cheering on the athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic and happened during the daytime, creating a completely different atmosphere. Vinecki ended up winning a silver medal in her event, Page came in 23rd in moguls and 27th in dual moguls and Wilson had a 16th-place finish in moguls and a 10th-place finish in dual moguls.

Not having fans was unusual for a World Cup event at Deer Valley, but the athletes were happy just to have the opportunity to compete given everything that was going on in the world.

“Being up on a hill is where everything feels normal,” Wilson said before the event. “I think anyone who’s been out skiing this winter will tell you the same thing. When you’re out there skiing you get a sense of normalcy that you haven’t had in a while.”

4. Stevenson tops World Cup standings, Hall takes home Real Ski gold

The 2020-2021 winter was a good one to be a freeskier from Park City.

Colby Stevenson had a year to remember, as he won Crystal Globes for finishing the season in first place in both the slopestyle and park-and-pipe overall standings. He capped off his season with a gold medal at the final World Cup stop in Silvaplana, Switzerland. Stevenson also won the previous event in Aspen, Colorado, and finished second in slopestyle at the world championships, also held in Aspen.

“It all happened pretty fast,” said Stevenson via U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “We didn’t have many events this year and it was a little weird coming into the season just not knowing if competitions were going to happen. It’s a dream come true to win a globe after coming in second last season, especially with the last World Cup being canceled. I’m just on top of the world right now to have closed out the season with two wins and land a run today and take the globe.”

Meanwhile, fellow Parkite Alex Hall finished first in the Real Ski competition at the 2021 Winter X Games. Hall spent months putting together a video of some of his best skiing, and it turned into arguably the biggest highlight of his season. He also won a bronze medal at the world championships in slopestyle and in big air at the X Games.

3. Haley Batten makes her Olympic debut in Tokyo

Park City is known for its winter sports scene and produces plenty of athletes in Winter Olympic sports. But now it can add another Olympian in a summer sport: mountain biking.

Haley Batten qualified for this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. She clinched her spot on the team by virtue of a second-place finish at a World Cup race in the Czech Republic. Eight years ago, Batten was winning a state championship as a freshman in the Utah High School Cycling League. Now, she’s good enough to belong at the Olympics.

In Tokyo, Batten represented Park City and her country well with a ninth-place finish out of 38 women. Batten was also the highest-placing American in the event.

“I really have no words to explain the Olympics,” Batten said in a release following the competition. “I think coming in, you know it’s your dream, but I think living out something that you only really dream of and it’s in your mind since I was a young kid and to be here and to live every day of that was just incredible. I have no words to explain it. It’s amazing.”

2. Park City football makes its debut in Class 5A

Carson Tabaracci scores a touchdown for Park City in its playoff win over Skyline in the fall, the school’s first playoff win at the Class 5A level.

Park Record file photo

Two years removed from an appearance in the state title game, Park City High School’s football team had to tackle a new challenge after getting promoted from Class 4A to Class 5A.

It wasn’t always easy, as the Miners lost their first three games, but they finished the year with a 4-2 record against Region 6 opponents in the regular season and secured the school’s first playoff win at the Class 5A level. The season ended on a sour note with a 38-20 loss to Bountiful, but it was still a successful year for Park City.

“We tried to tell everyone that this was happening like, ‘Hey, every week’s going to be like a playoff game. Every week’s going to be hard, the level of competition is going to be so much higher than it had been previously,” said Miners coach Josh Montzingo after the season. “Even though you maybe mentally knew it, you don’t know until you experience it. Now, I think they’re going to make that connection for next year better.”

Led by a senior class that included Utah signee Carson Tabaracci and five other seniors who signed for Division I college football programs, the Miners proved that they belonged in their new classification. With plenty of talent in the pipeline, Park City will look to prove that its first year in Class 5A wasn’t a fluke in 2022.

1. Park City lacrosse proves itself as the best program in the state

Park City High School senior team captain Kendall Keblish (14) scores for the Miners in the first half of their matchup against West Jordan in May. The Miners went undefeated and won the Division A state championship.

Park Record file photo

2021 was lacrosse’s first full season as a sanctioned sport in Utah, and both Park City’s boys and girls teams were eager to take home the first state title.

Park City’s bid for a sweep in lacrosse ultimately came up short when the boys lost 20-13 to undefeated Corner Canyon in the Division A state championship game. Still, the Miners went 17-3 and established themselves as one of the best teams in the state.

Meanwhile, Park City’s girls team was an unstoppable force. The Miners went undefeated en route to capturing the Division A state championship with a 17-11 win over Waterford. Park City outscored its opponents 381-51 over the course of the season.

“They were ready for this game, they’ve been ready for states all season long,” Miners coach Mikki Clayton said following the title game. “You know, every game they’ve just been working towards it, they knew that, you know, this is going to be a tough season and they just came to play every game and just kept working toward states.”

A year after the season was canceled after just one game due to the coronavirus pandemic, Park City knew it had a greater purpose.

“You know, last year’s team meant the world to me as well, and this win was for them as well,” said then-senior and leading scorer Kendall Keblish. “And that’s one of the things that I really wanted to do for them was just, this one’s for this team and last year’s because we got it stripped from us when we were ready to go to come back from that loss the year before.”