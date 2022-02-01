A Park City viewer’s guide to the 2022 Olympics

Moguls skiers Nick Page and Cole McDonald, pictured at this year’s World Cup stop at Deer Valley Resort, are two of nine athletes who were raised in Park City heading to the Olympics. The opening ceremony is on Friday.

Park Record file photo

Friday’s opening ceremony will signal the beginning of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and nine athletes who were raised in Park City will be there representing the United States. Fifteen hours separate Park City and Beijing, which might make it difficult for Parkites to keep tabs on local athletes — though there will be plenty of opportunities to catch the action for those willing to stay up late or get up early. Peacock will stream thousands of hours of Olympics coverage live, while events will be televised on NBC and USA Network.

Here’s the full schedule (all times listed in Mountain Time):

Men’s moguls (Nick Page, Cole McDonald)

Park City has plenty of representation in men’s moguls, as teenagers Page and McDonald will also be joined by fellow Parkite Bradley Wilson in the event. A round of qualifying will be on Thursday, before the opening ceremony, at 4:45 a.m. before the men compete for a medal on Saturday starting at 3 a.m. with finals at 4:30 a.m. In addition to streaming on Peacock, the event will be televised on USA Network.

Page and McDonald will be making their Olympic debuts, while Wilson, who hails from Montana, is at his third Olympics. Wilson announced that he’ll retire at the end of the season, giving him one more ride at the Games. Page has three top-10 finishes on the World Cup circuit this year, including a season-best fourth in early January. McDonald, a World Cup rookie, exploded onto the scene this year with a fifth-place finish, his best result outside of dual moguls (which is not an Olympic event), at his first World Cup event in December.

Freeskiing (Colby Stevenson, Marin Hamill)

On the men’s side, Stevenson will be joined by fellow Parkite Alex Hall. Hall enters the Games on a hot streak, winning gold in big air and bronze in slopestyle at the X Games last month in Aspen. Stevenson is second in the world in the latest FIS points list in slopestyle. Hamill earned her first podium finish on the World Cup tour with a second-place result in January.

They will compete in both slopestyle and big air, and big air is up first.

The women will have qualifiers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and the finals on Monday at 7 p.m. The men have their qualifying round on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. and the finals on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Both events will have qualifiers shown on USA Network and the finals on NBC.

Slopestyle will be held toward the end of the Games. The women have their qualification round on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. and the finals the next day at 6:30 p.m. The men qualify on Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m. and compete in the finals on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The qualification rounds for both events will be televised on USA Network, but it won’t be live for the men when it airs at 11 a.m. the following day. The men’s final will be televised live on USA Network, but the women’s final will be on NBC on delay at 10:30 p.m.

Cross-country skiing (Rosie Brennan)

Brennan is making her second trip to the Games. According to Tom Horrocks, the U.S. Cross Country Team Olympic press officer, Brennan will be competing in the skiathlon and freestyle sprint.

The skiathlon will be held on Saturday at 12:45 a.m. on both Peacock and USA Network. The freestyle sprint is scheduled for Tuesday with coverage beginning at 1 a.m. on Peacock and USA Network.

Luge (Ashley Farquharson)

Parkites will have to wake up early in the morning to catch Farquharson, who competes in luge, in action. The women’s luge event begins with two runs on Monday starting at 4:50 a.m. on Peacock. The third and fourth runs will be at the same time on Tuesday.

Speedskating (Casey Dawson)

Dawson is slated to skate in the 1,500-meter and 5,000-meter events. He could also slide into the team pursuit, which he was a part of when the U.S. set a new world record in the event at the Utah Olympic Oval in December.

Dawson’s trip to the Games will start with the 5,000-meter race on Sunday. The event starts at 1:30 a.m. and will be televised on USA Network. He’ll be back at the skating oval for the 1,500-meter event a couple days later on Feb. 8 at 3:30 a.m. That event will be televised on USA Network as well.

Should Dawson compete in the team pursuit, the quarterfinals for that event will be on Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. with the semifinals and finals on Feb. 14 at 11:30 p.m. on USA Network.

Nordic combined (Jared Shumate, Stephen Schumann)

Shumate and Schumann will be making their Olympic debuts as two members of the five-man Nordic combined team heading to Beijing.

Nordic combined competition begins with the individual normal hill and 10-kilometer race on Feb. 9. Coverage starts at midnight on Peacock and 1 a.m. on USA Network for the ski jumping portion and 4 a.m. on Peacock for the cross-country skiing half. USA Network will air that part at 8:30 a.m.

There’s also the individual large hill and 10-kilometer race that follows the same schedule on Peacock on Feb. 15 and the team event on Feb. 17.