Aerialists make a splash at Utah Olympic Park

Competing under the lights on the water ramps at the Utah Olympic Park, American national team aerialists did their best to put on a show Saturday.

Some of the best aerialists in the world competed against each other, trading the usual cold temperatures and snow for a warm summer evening on the water ramps. Megan Nick finished first, and Winter Vinecki came in third, giving the U.S. two podium spots. Chris Lillis was the top finisher among American men in fourth. But the evening was as much about competition as it was a showcase for the sport.

“The whole idea around this event was to try and drive the spectator side of it,” Lillis said. “Jumping at night under the lights with the crowd here and having people out here supporting us, it definitely means a lot.”

Athletes from five countries – the U.S., Canada, Ukraine, Australia and Switzerland – took part in Saturday’s event. On the women’s side, Nick, who won a bronze medal in Beijing, landed a back lay-full-full during the six-woman final for a score of 104.72 to finish first. But Saturday’s event was about more than just results for Nick.

“I’m more focused on just the jumps I did and what the jumps I did and how they matched up with the quality I was hoping for this whole camp,” Nick said. “Tonight, obviously, just a fun water-ramp (competition), but I was more looking at the quality of my jumps rather than the results.”

Vinecki also attempted a back lay-full-full during the final round and finished in third with a 100.29. The water ramps allow the athletes to train and work on their tricks year-round without worrying about the risks that come with landing on snow. To Vinecki, a night like Saturday is helpful heading into the season.

“It’s really good practice because we don’t get very many competitions during the wintertime,” Vinecki said. “And so, it’s nice to even have just a water-ramp (competition) to be able to simulate those competitions, get those nerves off a little bit and then make sure you can perform when it counts.”

Lillis came in fourth after pulling off a back double full-full-double full, which consists of three flips and five spins, in the final round of the men’s competition for a score of 117. After winning gold in the mixed team aerials event in Beijing, Lillis believes the start of another Olympic cycle presents plenty of possibilities.

“Working on some new stuff, kind of still keeping the same repertoire that brought the gold medal home last February, but also trying to add and push toward the future,” Lillis said. “With it being the first year of the quad, it’s a really exciting time for those kinds of projects. Because you’ve got four years until the next Games, and the sky’s the limit.”

Saturday also allowed the athletes to show off what they’ve been working on during the offseason in front of a large crowd. The first aerials World Cup event of the season is scheduled for Dec. 4, so there’s still time to finetune everything.

“It is just amazing to get to see everybody get to compete against each other,” Lillis said. “We compete in the winter. I haven’t seen a lot of these guys since the Olympics. And so, to kind of meet up and measure each other and measure our stuff against one another mid-summer, it’s a real privilege because we don’t get to do it very often.”

Along with a Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle show in the middle of the competition, Saturday’s action was also an opportunity to bring more attention to the sport of aerials, which is important to the athletes.

“I think it’s good exposure for the sport, and we really need that right now,” Nick said. “So, I think it’s a great thing that we’re able to do this and that so many people came out tonight. That was awesome.”