After encouraging season, Miners head into next year full of promise

Park City High School’s Reagan Harrison serves the ball during her third singles matchup against Provo High School’s Sally Otterstrom during the Class 5A state championship. Harrison, who took home the state title in third singles, is one of three singles players who will return next season for Park City.

Park Record file photo

Park City girls tennis coach Lani Wilcox knows what it takes to build a championship-winning program. Wilcox won state championships in her previous stops at Skyline and Judge Memorial, so when she says that she’s excited for next season, it’s because she sees an opportunity for the Miners to be among the best teams in the state.

The Miners finished fourth at the state tournament a couple of weeks ago, and it’s likely that they’ll be just as good next year — if not better. All four of Park City’s entries that qualified for the tournament made it as far as the semifinals, and sophomore Reagan Harrison took home the state title in the third singles bracket. All of Park City’s singles players — juniors Elle Martin and Olivia Tarmina and Harrison — will return next year, and the Miners are looking forward to taking another run at the state title together.

“As a coach, it’s a dream come true,” Wilcox said. “Three is great. They’ll have the practice, they’ll have the confidence knowing how well they did this year.”

Park City blitzed through its regular season slate with a 7-1 record, including a 3-2 win over eventual state co-champion Woods Cross. The only blemish on the Miners’ record was a tough 4-1 loss to Highland, the other co-champion.

Martin, who starred for the Miners as their first singles player, won a do-or-die match to qualify for the state tournament and made it to the semifinals before falling to Highland senior Dylan Lolofie 2-6, 5-7. This was Martin’s second straight loss in the semifinals of the first singles bracket.

“All the girls on the team are just such team players, each of them, they each try their hardest,” Martin said after the state tournament. “Very excited (for next year). I love Reagan and Liv, and there’s just nothing better than playing with your friends.”

Tarmina, like Martin, also needed to win a play-in match to qualify for the state tournament. The junior won her first match in the state tournament in three sets with a furious comeback in the third set. She eventually lost in the semifinals, but she’ll be another experienced singles player for the Miners next season.

For Harrison, there’s not much room for improvement in third singles after dropping just three games in the tournament en route to a state championship. She’ll have an opportunity to compete for the second singles spot.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens with both of them,” Wilcox said. “They both are going to have to play through the winter and spring and summer.”

While the Miners have plenty of returning experience in singles, the same can’t be said about their doubles teams. Park City’s first doubles team is wide open after the graduations of seniors Lauren Allen and Daniela Santos, who spent four years playing together. Junior Aly Inglish will be the only returning doubles player next season because her second doubles partner, Mayme Hansen, is also a senior.

“I’m going to have to get three girls to pick up their game and want to play doubles and want to be more aggressive and make the commitment to do that,” Wilcox said. “If somebody wants to make varsity next year, they’re going to have to be a doubles player.”

The Miners will have an opportunity to win the school’s ninth state title in girls tennis next year, considering how much talent is returning. Potential and results don’t always align, but Park City is poised to remain a contender for the championship.